"Their original game is back" - Patna Pirates' head coach reflects on massive victory in Pro Kabaddi 2025 Eliminator 1

Patna Pirates clinched their seventh consecutive win, carrying their stellar run in Pro Kabaddi 2025. They beat the Jaipur Pink Panthers 48-32 in the first Eliminator on Sunday, October 26.

Ad

The Patna Pirates have appeared to be a completely different unit since staging a remarkable comeback. Head coach Randeep Dalal revealed that the players had told him they would win over the Panthers. He reckoned that the players displayed their original game and lauded the team for a collective effort.

"The players had to told me not to take any tension and that they would win today's game. I have always told them the same to not take any pressure of the result and just play their game. It is a team game so the entire team has to do well. We have won seven in a row and it is a team effort that is why we have reached this stage. Our team can do anything now. Their original game is back," he said during the post-match press conference.

Ad

Trending

Ayan played a huge role in their win once again. Carrying his unbelievable form, the star raider picked up 20 raid points against the Panthers. Ayan was determined to help the Patna Pirates win their fourth title. He credited the head coach for his performance.

"The coach has a lot of belief in me. He teaches me everything very well during practice. These are do-or-die games, if we lose we go home, so that is the mindset. This team has won thrice and I happy to play here. I want to get the fourth title for this team," Ayan stated.

Ad

Ayan is the top raider this season. He has scored the most raid points (275) and will aim to carry his form. The Pirates will face the Bengaluru Bulls in the second Eliminator on Monday, October 27.

Narender Redhu reflects on loss to Patna Pirates and season

Jaipur Pink Panthers' head coach Narender Redhu reflected on their defeat against the Patna Pirates. With this loss, the Panthers' campaign this season came to an end.

Ad

The Panthers missed their star raider, Nitin Dhankar, who was unable to play the game due to an injury. Nitin had missed a few games during the league stage as well, as he was injured. Narender Redhu rued not having Nitin in a crucial game. He also hinted at improving their raiding department for the next season.

"The raiding department got weak due to Nitin missing out. If he would be there and score we would get some confidence and it would be some contest. The reason is injury (him missing out). The plan was to make a young team and make these guys ready for the next two to three years. Injury troubled us a lot. It caused a big loss to us. If your main raider is out things are different. We will try to improve our bench strength in the future and strengthen the raiding department," he said.

With a young team, the Panthers had an impressive run as they made it to the playoffs and beyond.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More