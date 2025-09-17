"There is no tax or GST on wishes"- Manpreet Singh hopes Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates qualify for Pro Kabaddi 2025 Final

Haryana Steelers coach Manpreet Singh wants a rematch of Pro Kabaddi League season 11 final in the PKL 12 summit clash. After Haryana defeated Patna Pirates in the league stage match of PKL 12 in Jaipur on September 17, Singh said at the press conference that he wants to see both teams in the final next.

Singh's Haryana Steelers beat Patna Pirates in the final last season to become Pro Kabaddi League champions for the first time in the tournament's history. The Steelers beat the Pirates once again on September 17 in the league round of the ongoing season.

Despite his team's easy win by 11 points, Singh showered praise on Patna Pirates and said:

"Patna is a very good team. I wish both teams qualify for the final this year also. One is free to make wishes. There is no tax or GST on wishes. Hope God gives a chance to both teams to compete in the final once again. Both teams are really good."

Shivam Patare's 15 points powered Haryana to a 43-32 win over Patna at the SMS Indoor Stadium. With this win, Haryana have attained the fourth spot in the standings, having earned eight points from six matches.

"They will take a match or two more to get settled"- Manpreet Singh backs Patna Pirates to make a comeback in Pro Kabaddi 2025

During the same press conference, Manpreet Singh mentioned that his team is settled now, but their rivals Patna Pirates have been struggling to finalize their combination. Patna have managed only one win in six matches so far. Still, Singh expects them to bounce back.

"My team is set. Their team, I think, they will take a match or two more to get settled. They have a very strong group of raiders, defenders, along with the Baadshah of kabaddi, Anup Kumar, who is a genius. We had won the final by 8-10 points, and this match also we won by 8-10 points," Singh said.

The Pirates hold the 11th spot in the Pro Kabaddi standings with only two points from six matches. They will play their next match against former champions Dabang Delhi KC on September 20.

About the author Vinay Chhabria Vinay has been working as a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since 2018. A smart writer, he has a total previous work experience of 8 years working for the likes of Swag Cricket and Fambeat, and believes in thoroughly verifying each and every piece of information before writing any article. His meticulous methods have led him to amass a significant readership of close to 30 million at Sportskeeda, along with winning several awards such as Machine Writer, Top Earning Affiliate, and Perfectionist Writer in his Sportskeeda journey so far.



Vinay’s love for cricket blossomed when playing the sport during school days. Today, he is a staunch supporter of his home IPL side Gujarat Titans and is also the ambassador of franchise’s initiative Race with the Titans. Unsurprisingly, his all-time favorite cricketers also feature from his favorite IPL franchise - Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.



When not writing, Vinay likes to play cricket and hang out with his friends. Being an industry veteran, his influence goes beyond the sport of cricket and has interviewed several Kabaddi stars such as Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Daniel Odhiambo, Vijay Malik, and Girish Ernak as well. He also is a fan of professional wrestling. Know More