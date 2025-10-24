"This is not the time for it" - Sunil Kumar reflects on close defeat against UP Yoddhas and missing out on Top 4 in Pro Kabaddi 2025

U Mumba skipper Sunil Kumar rued the mistakes made by them after their close defeat against UP Yoddhas in Pro Kabaddi 2025. They lost 32-35 on Thursday, October 23. With this loss, U Mumba failed to make the top four.

Sunil Kumar reflected that certain small errors cost them the game against UP Yoddhas. Heading into the playoffs, he reckoned that this was not a time to learn from mistakes. He stated that they could not afford errors at this stage. The U Mumba skipper was disappointed as they missed out on a top-four finish.

"We made small mistakes. Even then the score was level till the end. But it was a big loss as we would have been in the top four. There is no learning from mistakes now. This is not the time for it. That can be done at the start of the league. If we make mistakes now things will not work. We had a very good chance. But we are in the top eight and we will fight," he said during the post-match press conference.

U Mumba finished sixth on the table with 20 points and a score difference of eight. They will now play the Patna Pirates in the second Play-in during the playoffs.

UP Yoddhas' assistant coach reflects on their campaign

UP Yoddhas' assistant coach Upendra Malik reflected on their campaign in Pro Kabaddi 2025. He reckoned that they had a solid team that should have done better than it did. The assistant coach stated that they could have certainly qualified, but ended up losing many games that they should have won.

"The way our team was, we could not do well. It was a team that should have gone higher. There have been mistakes which is why we are at this situation. We will take it as a learning and try to do well. We could definitely qualified. There were many games that we should have won. We had 6-7 good raiders but there was not any one raider who led consistently," he said.

Further, he also opened up on head coach Jasveer Singh's decision to resign. After a loss in their previous game against Jaipur Pink Panthers, Jasveer announced his decision to step away from the role.

"His decision was surprising. But maybe he did not take the call suddenly. Maybe he thought that he could not deliver as expected after being with the team for many years. However, the team went to the semi-final thrice under him. He always looks to give his 100% wherever he is. He believes a lot in doing well for those who trust him."

UP Yoddhas finished in ninth position with 18 points and narrowly missed out on qualification.

