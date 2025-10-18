"Waiting for the final, not the qualifier" - Dabang Delhi veteran drops confident statement after victory over Tamil Thalaivas

Veteran Dabang Delhi defender Fazel Atrachali dropped a confident statement after their win over Tamil Thalaivas. They beat the Thalaivas 37-31 on Friday, October 17.Post the game, Fazel Atrachali stated that the team was waiting for the final and not the qualifier. Delhi are second on the table and have already sealed their spot in the qualifier. They have 26 points from 16 games.&quot;Dabang Delhi fans, (we are) waiting for the final, not the qualifier. See our team in the final,&quot; he said (via Pro Kabaddi Instagram). View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAgainst the Thalaivas, Fazel Atrachali put up a stunning show. He picked up a High 5, scoring five tackle points. He has been in great form, playing a key role in the defense this season. The Iranian legend has bagged 49 tackle points so far with four High 5s to his name.Dabang Delhi have two games remaining before the qualifierDabang Delhi have been among the teams to beat this season. They have done well consistently and were the first team to qualify. Before the qualifier, they have two matches remaining.During the post-match press conference after the clash against the Thalaivas, Fazel reckoned that their remaining fixtures would be like practice matches. He stated that they would experiment and try out a few other players. Further, he highlighted how the team has done well in Ashu Malik's absence.&quot;All players are playing for the team and we have the balance. Our games are like practice games or the qualifier now. So we are checking out who can play well and who we can substitute. It is a very good benefit for us as our substitutes are doing well. Everyone thought Dabang Delhi will lose if Ashu is out. You see in this match even Ajinkya and Neeraj were out but our substitute raiders played well. So it shows that we have a balanced team,&quot; he said.Their next match is against the Bengaluru Bulls first on Saturday, October 18. They will then face the Patna Pirates on Wednesday, October 22. They will aim to enter the qualifier with momentum on their side. Having won the title once, they will have their eyes set on winning it for the second time.