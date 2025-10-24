"We had 1% chance to qualify" - Patna Pirates' skipper reflects on team's stunning comeback to enter Top 8 in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Patna Pirates made a sensational comeback to qualify for the top eight in Pro Kabaddi 2025. They registered a commanding 33-18 win over the Jaipur Pink Panthers on Thursday, October 23, to seal their spot.

Patna Pirates were at the bottom of the table before the final leg of the league stage. However, they were still in contention given the new format this season. The Pirates won five matches on the trot and scripted a stunning comeback to make it to the playoffs.

"We had 1% chance to qualify when we came for the Delhi leg. And we won five matches in a row and have qualified. We will plan well and look to play well now in the playoffs," Pirates' skipper Ankit Jaglan said during the post-match press conference.

The Pirates finished seventh on the table with 16 points from 18 matches. They will face U Mumba in the second Play-in on Saturday, October 25. Their head coach, Randeep Dalal, reckoned that the matches ahead in the playoffs would be difficult.

"The matches will be tough now. We will have to play continuously. All games are do-or-die. There will be load but we have to keep it simple and look to win game by game. We will see which teams we face and plan accordingly," he stated.

The Patna Pirates are the most successful team in the history of the league. They have won the title thrice and will aim for a fourth trophy.

Vinod Kumar on playing a second-string team against Patna Pirates

Jaipur Pink Panthers rested the likes of Nitin Kumar Dhankar and Ali Samadi, among other main players, for their final league stage clash against the Patna Pirates.

As they had already qualified and did not have a chance to finish in the top four, they gave their bench strength an opportunity.

"We had already qualified so we wanted to give the bench players a chance. We wanted to rest the main players for the playoffs," Jaipur Pink Panthers assistant coach Vinod Kumar said.

The Panthers finished eighth with 16 points. They will face defending champions Haryana Steelers in the first Play-in.

