"We will play 'do-or-die'" - Telugu Titans' head coach reacts after their win over Bengaluru Bulls in Pro Kabaddi 2025 Mini-Qualifier

Telugu Titans defeated Bengaluru Bulls in a thrilling clash during the Mini-Qualifier of Pro Kabaddi 2025. They won 37-32 on Sunday, October 26. The Titans progressed to the third Eliminator.

Telugu Titans' skipper Vijay Malik continued to lead the team well. He marshalled his troops brilliantly and also scored 10 raid points. Along with him, Bharat Hooda also delivered a brilliant performance with 12 raid points.

Head coach Krishan Kumar Hooda reflected on their victory. He also praised Vijay, Bharat and the entire team.

"I had told before itself that we will play 'do-or-die'. Our team has done very well. There are small mistakes in every game but when needed, they have kept the game within their grasp from start to end. The captaincy shown by Vijay, Bharat's performance, is extraordinary. I want to credit the whole team. We will keep fighting till the end," he said during the post-match press conference.

Telugu Titans took a step closer towards making the final. They will now face either Patna Pirates or Bengaluru Bulls in the third Eliminator on Tuesday, October 28.

BC Ramesh on defeat against Telugu Titans and Yogesh Dahiya missing out

It was a tough loss for the Bengaluru Bulls, who finished the league stage with three consecutive wins. Head coach BC Ramesh reflected on their defeat against the Telugu Titans.

Notably, skipper Yogesh Dahiya was substituted right at the start of the game. The lack of an experienced defender cost them heavily. BC Ramesh also cleared the air on why Yogesh was out.

"The defense was slightly weak today. It could not play well. Yogesh was injured. We were not informed earlier so we had to substitute him. We could not avoid the bonus points that they got. The raiders were successful. Almost all of them played well. We will plan how to play and how to win. If Yogesh is not there we will play a back-up defender, no problem there," he said.

The Bengaluru Bulls will be hopeful of Yogesh being fit for their next clash. They will now play the Patna Pirates in the third Eliminator on Monday, October 27. It will be a tough contest as the Pirates have won seven back-to-back matches and are in incredible form.

