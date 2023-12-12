Which team had the longest losing streak in PKL? 

The Pro Kabaddi League has been witness to moments, thrilling finishes, and exceptional individual performances over the years. However, amidst all the excitement and jubilation, there remains a record that brings disappointment.

That is Bengaluru Bulls' unfortunate streak of 10 losses in Season 3. This was not a period of struggle; it was a plunge into adversity showcasing a team grappling with injuries and an unfortunate combination of misfortune.

The unfortunate streak was inevitable right from the start of the season. Despite finishing as runners-up in Season 2 the Bulls started the next season by losing their two matches. Injuries to their key players hindered the progress additionally. The team lacked the intent and the performance that was showcased in Season 2 was diminished.

What went wrong for the Bengaluru Bulls in season 3 of PKL?

The defense, known for its strength and reliability in the past, crumbled under pressure. The absence of Manjeet Chhillar created a gap in the cover position which allowed opposing raiders to exploit the team's weaknesses effortlessly. The tackles lacked the intensity and coordination that had defined their performances. As defeats continued to mount up, the team morale hit rock bottom.

The thriving team appeared to lose momentum and became a shadow of itself burdened by the weight of high expectations.

Despite some standout performances from players like Pawan Kumar and Surjeet Narwal, the team lacked cohesion. Their strategies became predictable, allowing opponents to easily exploit their weaknesses. The Bulls found themselves trapped in a cycle of defeat; each loss eroded their confidence leading to mistakes and further defeats.

After enduring nine losses, they faced their arch-rivals – the Patna Pirates. This match encapsulated their struggles. Despite putting up a fight, the Bulls fell short of extending their losing streak to 10 matches. Although this marked the end of their run, the scars remained.

Eventually, the Bulls managed to salvage some pride with two victories in their matches later. However, Season 3 left a mark on them. It emphasized the significance of a rounded team effort where individual brilliance must be complemented by resilience.

The Bengaluru Bulls' record-breaking 10-match losing streak is something they would rather put behind them; nevertheless, it provides a lesson for all teams participating in the Pro Kabaddi League.

The Bulls concluded the tournament in the second-to-last position after losing 12 matches. Out of a total of 730 raids, they successfully converted only 194, with 163 raids ending unsuccessfully. Patna Pirates emerged victorious in the finals of the tournament that season against U Mumba.