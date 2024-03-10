Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter District Youth League 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after March 10

Day 6 of the Krantijyot Mahila Pratishtan Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter District Youth League 2024 at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune came to an end with some exciting results.

Ahmednagar District continues to lead the standings with five wins and a tie, racking up 33 points with a score difference of 172. They stunned Jalna District by 69-13 in their most recent clash on Day 6.

Ratnagiri District moved one spot up to secure the second rank with three wins, one loss, and two ties with 24 points at a score difference of 37. They secured a 38-19 win over Ratnagiri District in their recent encounter.

Beed District slid from the second to the third position with four wins and two losses with 23 points at a score difference of 13. They faced a defeat over Ratnagiri District by 19-38 in their recent game.

Mumbai Shahar retain their fourth position with three wins, two losses, and a tie with 21 points at a score difference of 29. They stunned Nanded District by 48-22 in their recent clash on the sixth day of the campaign.

Raigad District maintained their fifth rank with three wins and three losses with 20 points. Nanded District, Dhule District, and Jalna District are reeling down at the bottom three spots in the tally. Nanded have bagged 12 points while Dhule secured 11 points with Jalna yet to rack up a point.

Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter District Youth League 2024: Day 6 Results (March 10)

Match 21 - Raigad District beat Dhule District (45-21)

Match 22 - Mumbai Shahar beat Nanded District (48-22)

Match 23 - Ahmednagar District beat Jalna District (69-13)

Match 24 - Ratnagiri District beat Beed District (38-19)

Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter District Youth League 2024: Day 7 Schedule (March 11)

Match 25 - Nanded District vs Ahmednagar District, 10:15 AM

Match 26 - Jalna District vs Ratnagiri District, 11:45 AM

Match 27 - Mumbai Shahar vs Raigad District, 2:45 PM

Match 28 - Beed District vs Dhule District, 4:15 PM