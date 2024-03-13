Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter District Youth League 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after March 13

Day 9 of the Krantijyot Mahila Pratishtan Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter District Youth League 2024 at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune concluded with some interesting results.

Let’s delve into the details of the teams' standings after the conclusion of the ninth day of the competition.

Palghar District continue to lead the standings with two consecutive wins, racking up 11 points at a score difference of 25. They secured a thrilling win over Kolhapur District by a 27-22 scoreline in their most recent clash.

Nandurbar District retained their second rank with two successive wins, bagging 10 points with a score difference of nine. They bagged a close win over Satara District with a scoreline of 31-27.

Nashik District moved up from the sixth slot to third with one win and a loss, gathering seven points with a score difference of 28. They clinched a dominating 51-19 win over Dharashiv District in their recent clash.

Sangli District climbed up from the seventh to the fourth spot with one win and a loss, picking up seven points at a score difference of 12. Kolhapur District slipped from the third to fifth position with one win and a loss, pocketing six points.

Latur District, Satara District, and Dharashiv District are reeling at the bottom three spots in the tally. Satara and Dharashiv are yet to bag a win so far in Pool B. Notably, four teams moved to the Promotion Round after topping the points table in Pool A.

Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter District Youth League 2024: Day 9 Results (March 13)

Match 33 - Nandurbar District beat Satara District (31-27)

Match 34 - Palghar District beat Kolhapur District (27-22)

Match 35 - Sangli District beat Latur District (49-32)

Match 36 - Nashik District beat Dharashiv District (51-19)

Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter District Youth League 2024: Day 10 Schedule (March 14)

Match 37 - Palghar District vs Sangli District, 10.15am

Match 38 - Latur District vs Nashik District, 11.45am

Match 39 - Satara District vs Kolhapur District, 2.45pm

Match 40 - Dharashiv District vs Nandurbar District, 4.15pm