Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter District Youth League 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after March 15

Day 11 of the Krantijyot Mahila Pratishtan Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter District Youth League 2024 at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune concluded with a few thrilling and exciting results on our way.

Let’s delve into the details of which team is standing at which rank after the conclusion of the 11th day of the campaign.

Nandurbar District continues to dominate the standings with four consecutive wins, bagging 21 points at a score difference of 34. They secured a 33-31 win over Nashik District in their most recent clash.

Sangli District moved one spot up to secure the second rank, bagging three wins and losing just one encounter with 19 points at a score difference of 50. They stunned Satara District in a one-sided affair by 56-27.

Kolhapur District jumped one slot up to occupy the third position in the tally, registering three wins and losing one game, racking up 18 points at a score difference of 65. They defeated Latur District by 53-10 in a dominating manner.

Palghar District ascended from the fifth to the fourth rank, picking up three wins and losing one clash, pocketing 17 points at a score difference of 42. They registered an easy win over Dharashiv District by 43-17.

Nashik District, Latur District, Satara District, and Dharashiv District are at the bottom four positions with 14, five, one, and one point respectively. Unfortunately, Satara and Dharashiv are yet to bag a win so far in four encounters apiece. Notably, the top four sides both Pool A and Pool B will move to the promotion round.

Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter District Youth League 2024: Day 11 Results (March 15)

Match 41 - Sangli District beat Satara District (56-27)

Match 42 - Palghar District beat Dharashiv District (43-17)

Match 42 - Nandurbar District beat Nashik District (33-31)

Match 44 - Kolhapur District beat Latur District (53-10)

Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter District Youth League 2024: Day 12 Schedule (March 16)

Match 45 - Satara District vs Nashik District, 10:15 AM

Match 46 - Kolhapur District vs Nadurbar District, 11:45 AM

Match 47 - Dharashiv District vs Sangli District, 2:45 PM

Match 48 - Latur District vs Palghar District, 4:15 PM