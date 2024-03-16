Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter District Youth League 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after March 16

Day 12 of the Krantijyot Mahila Pratishtan Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter District Youth League 2024 at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi came to an end with some interesting outcomes on our way. Let’s shift our focus on rankings after the conclusion of the 12th day of the campaign.

Sangli District moved one spot up to secure the top position in the standings with four wins and one loss, racking up 25 points at a score difference of 93. They secured a dominating 61-18 win over Dharashiv District in their most recent clash.

Kolhapur District also moved one spot up to occupy the second position in the tally, winning four games and losing one encounter, picking up 24 points at a score difference of 103. They registered a 52-14 comprehensive win over Nandurbar District.

Palghar District climbed one position up to make it to the third slot with four wins and one loss, pocketing 23 points with a score difference of 54. They bagged a 38-26 win over Latur District in their most recent encounter.

Nandurbar District slid from the top spot to secure the fourth rank with four wins and one defeat, racking up 21 points at a score difference of minus four. Nashik District, Latur District, Satara District, and Dharashiv District reel down at the bottom four spots with 20, five, one, and one points respectively.

Notably, the top four sides from Pool A moved to the promotion round while the top four sides from Pool B will also make it to the next round.

Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter District Youth League 2024: Day 12 Results (March 16)

Match 45 - Nashik District beat Satara District (52-15)

Match 46 - Kolhapur District beat Nandurbar District (52-14)

Match 47 - Sangli District beat Dharashiv District (61-18)

Match 48 - Palghar District beat Latur District (38-26)

Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter District Youth League 2024: Day 13 Schedule (March 17)

Match 49 - Satara District vs Dharashiv District, 10:15 AM

Match 50 - Sangli District vs Kolhapur District, 11:45 AM

Match 51 - Nashik District vs Palghar District, 2:45 PM

Match 52 - Nandurbar District vs Latur District, 4:15 PM