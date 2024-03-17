Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter District Youth League 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after March 17

Day 13 of the Krantijyot Mahila Pratishtan Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter District Youth League 2024 at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune, concluded with some interesting and exciting results on our way.

Let’s delve into the details of which team is standing at which rank after the conclusion of the 13th day of the campaign.

Kolhapur District moved one spot up to secure the top position, racking up five wins, and one defeat, picking up 29 points at a score difference of 110. They bagged an easy win over Sangli District by 35-28.

On the other hand, Nandurbar District climbed up from the fourth to the second rank, winning five games and losing one encounter with 27 points at a score difference of 25. They secured a dominating win over Latur District by 52-23.

Sangli District slid from the top to the third position, registering four wins and suffering two defeats with 26 points at a score difference of 86. They lost their most recent encounter over Kolhapur District by 28-35.

Palghar District slipped from the third to the fourth slot with four wins, one loss, and a tie with 26 points at a score difference of 54. They managed a 41-41 tie against Nashik District in their most recent clash on Day 13.

Nashik District, Satara District, Latur District, and Dharashiv District are reeling down at the bottom four slots in the tally with 23, six, five, and two points, respectively.

Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter District Youth League 2024: Day 13 Results (March 17)

Match 49 - Satara District beat Dharashiv District (32-25)

Match 50 - Kolhapur District beat Sangli District (35-28)

Match 51 - Match tied between Nashik District and Palghar District (41-41)

Match 52 - Nandurbar District beat Latur District (52-23)

Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter District Youth League 2024: Day 14 Schedule (March 18) (All times in IST)

Match 53 - Sangli District vs Nashik District, 10:15 AM

Match 54 - Palghar District vs Nandurbar District, 11:45 AM

Match 55 - Kolhapur District vs Dharashiv District, 6:15 PM

Match 56 - Latur District vs Satara District, 7:45 PM