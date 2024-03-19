Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter District Youth League 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after March 19

Day 15 of the Krantijyot Mahila Pratishtan Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter District Youth League 2024 at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune, concluded with some interesting and exciting results on our way.

Let’s delve into the details of which team stood at which spot after the conclusion of Day 15. The top four teams from both Pool A and Pool B made it to the first day of the Promotion Round.

Palghar District is right on top of the standings with a massive win, bagging six points at a score difference of 14. They secured a 38-24 comprehensive win over Beed District in their most recent encounter.

Sangli District occupied the second position with six points at a score difference of 11. They registered a 53-42 win over Mumbai Shahar in their most recent encounter on the initial day of the promotion round.

Ahmednagar District and Kolhapur District secured the third and fourth positions in the tally, carrying six and five points at a score difference of nine and seven points respectively. They bagged wins over Nandurbar District and Ratnagiri District respectively.

Ratnagiri District, Nandurbar District, Mumbai Shahar, and Beed District lost their respective clashes, reeling down the bottom four positions in the tally. It's important to note that all the teams from the promotion round will make it to the summit round.

After the conclusion of the promotion round, the bottom four teams from both pools will lock horns in the relegation round. The top two sides after the relegation round will also make it to the summit round.

Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter District Youth League 2024: Day 15 Results (March 19)

Match 57 - Ahmednagar District beat Nandurbar District (36-27)

Match 58 - Kolhapur District beat Ratnagiri District (34-27)

Match 59 - Palghar District beat Beed District (38-24)

Match 60 - Sangli District beat Mumbai Shahar (53-42)

Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter District Youth League 2024: Day 16 Schedule (March 20)

Match 61 - Beed District vs Ahmednagar District, 10:15 AM

Match 62 - Ratnagiri District vs Palghar District, 11:45 AM

Match 63 - Mumbai Shahar vs Kolhapur District, 6:15 PM

Match 64 - Nandurbar District vs Sangli District, 7:45 PM