Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter District Youth League 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after March 7

Day 3 of the Krantijyot Mahila Pratishtan Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter District Youth League 2024 at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune, ended with a few important results.

Let’s delve into the details of which team is standing at which position in the current standings after the conclusion of the third day of the competition.

Ahmednagar District strengthened their pole position in the standings with three consecutive wins, bagging a total of 18 points with a score difference of 63. They secured a comprehensive win over Beed District by 44-20 in their most recent encounter on Day 3.

Ratnagiri District ascended one position to the second spot with two wins and a loss, racking up 12 points with a score difference of 18. They registered a decent win over Raigad District by a 36-31 margin in their last clash.

Mumbai Shahar moved up from fifth to third spot, registering two wins and suffering a defeat with 12 points at a score difference of 13. They snatched a dominating win over Dhule District by 45-26 in their recent clash on the third day of the campaign.

Nanded District climbed up from the sixth to the fourth spot with two wins and a defeat, racking up 11 points with a score difference of 16. They bagged a big win over Jalna District by 46-17 in their recent game.

Beed District, Dhule District, Raigad District, and Jalna District reel down at the bottom four ranks with 11, 6, 2, and zero points, respectively.

Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter District Youth League 2024: Day 3 Results (March 7)

Match 9 - Nanded District beat Jalna District (46-17)

Match 10 - Ahmednagar District beat Beed District (44-20)

Match 11 - Mumbai Shahar beat Dhule District (45-26)

Match 12 - Ratnagiri District beat Raigad District (36-31)

Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter District Youth League 2024: Day 4 Schedule (March 8)

Match 13 - Nanded District vs Dhule District, 10:15 AM

Match 14 - Jalna District vs Raigad District, 11:45 AM

Match 15 - Ahmednagar District vs Ratnagiri District, 2:45 PM

Match 16 - Beed District vs Mumbai Shahar, 4:15 PM