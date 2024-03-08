Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter District Youth League 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after March 8

Day 4 of the Krantijyot Mahila Pratishtan Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter District Youth League 2024 at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune, came to a conclusion with some important and exciting results on our way.

Let’s delve into the details of which team is placed at which spot in the standings after the conclusion of the fourth day of the competition

Ahmednagar District continue to hold the pole position. They have bagged 21 points with a score difference of 63. They tied with Ratnagiri District 28-28 in their most recent clash on Day 4.

Beed District moved up from fifth to second rank, bagging three wins and suffering a defeat, with 17 points, at a score difference of four. They bagged a convincing 37-27 win over Mumbai Shahar in their most recent game.

Ratnagiri District slipped from second to third position with two wins, one loss and a tie with 15 points at a score difference of 18. They stunned the table-toppers Ahmednagar District with a 28-28 tie.

Nanded District maintain their fourth rank with two wins and as many losses, racking up 12 points with a score difference of 13. Mumbai Shahar slid from the third to the fifth rank with two wins and as many losses, gathering 12 points with a score difference of three.

Dhule District, Raigad District and Jalna District are languishing at the bottom three positions in the tally with 11, eight and zero points, respectively.

Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter District Youth League 2024: Day 4 Results (March 8)

Match 13 - Dhule District beat Nanded District (29-26)

Match 14 - Raigad District beat Jalna District (70-18)

Match 15 - Match tied between Ahmednagar District and Ratnagiri District (28-28)

Match 16 - Beed District beat Mumbai Shahar (37-27)

Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter District Youth League 2024: Day 5 Schedule (March 9) (All times in IST)

Match 17 - Dhule District vs Ahmednagar District, 10:15 AM

Match 18 - Mumbai Shahar vs Ratnagiri District, 11:45 AM

Match 19 - Raigad District vs Nanded District, 2:45 PM

Match 20 - Beed District vs Jalna District, 4:15 PM