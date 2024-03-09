Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter District Youth League 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after March 9

Day 5 of the Krantijyot Mahila Pratishtan Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter District Youth League 2024 at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune, ended with interesting results. Let’s take a look at which team is standing at which spot in the standings.

Ahmednagar District continue to lead the standings with four wins and a tie, racking up 27 points with a dominating score difference of 116. They steamrolled Dhule District by a whopping margin of 62-9 in their most recent clash on Day 5.

Beed District maintained their second rank, registering four wins and a loss, securing 23 points with a score difference of 32. They stunned Jalna District by 50-22 in their most recent encounter.

Ratnagiri District retained their third position, registering two wins, one loss, and two ties, bagging 18 points with a score difference of 18. On Day 5, they secured their second tie over Ratnagiri District by 31-31.

Mumbai Shahar moved one spot up to occupy the fourth rank with two wins, two losses, and a tie, pocketing 15 points with a score difference of three. Raigad District ascended from the seventh to the fifth rank with two wins and three losses, gathering 14 points with a score difference of 38.

Nanded District slipped from the fourth to the sixth slot, securing 12 points after winning two games and losing three matches. Dhule District and Jalna District are languishing at the bottom two spots with 11 and zero points, respectively. These three sides are in danger of losing their spot for the further rounds.

Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter District Youth League 2024: Day 5 Results (March 9)

Match 17 - Ahmednagar District beat Dhule District (62-9)

Match 18 - Match tied between Mumbai Shahar and Ratnagiri District (31-31)

Match 19 - Raigad District beat Nanded District (41-24)

Match 20 - Beed District beat Jalna District (50-22)

Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter District Youth League 2024: Day 6 Schedule (March 10) (All times in IST)

Match 21 - Dhule District vs Raigad District, 10:15 AM

Match 22 - Nanded District vs Mumbai Shahar, 11:45 AM

Match 23 - Ahmednagar District vs Jalna District, 2:45 PM

Match 24 - Ratnagiri District vs Beed District, 4:15 PM