Kabaddi
Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after January 14

By SportzConnect
Modified Jan 15, 2024 01:52 IST
Hampi Heroes. (Credit: Hampi Heroes/Instagram)
The Day 3 of the Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition ended with some thrilling results. Palani Tuskers are right on top of the table with two consecutive wins, carrying 12 points in their tally. They defeated Sindh Sonics by 42-14 in a one-sided affair in the last game of Day 3.

On the other hand, Hampi Heroes registered their first win of the season over Periyar Panthers by 39-16 to secure the second rank with seven points. Himalayan Tahrs secured their first win of the campaign over Tadoba Tigers 42-18 to make it to the third rank with seven points.

Let’s take a look at how teams fared and where they stand in the standings after the conclusion of the third day of the campaign.

RANKTEAMPLAYEDWONLOSSTIES.DPOINTSCARRY FORWARD POINTSTOTAL POINTS
1Palani Tuskers22004312012
2Hampi Heroes211022707
3Himalayan Tahrs211017707
4Murthal Magnets11009606
5Vijayanagara Veers21100606
6Sindh Sonics2110-16606
7Panchala Pride11001505
8Aravalli Arrows2110-7505
9Chola Veerans2110-8505
10Periyar Panthers2110-19505
11Maurya Mavericks2020-6202
12Tadoba Tigers2020-36000

Murthal Magnets are in the fourth position with one win, racking up six points. Vijayanagara Veers moved down to the fifth slot after suffering a defeat from Panchala Pride by 22-23. They have bagged six points in the tally.

Sindh Sonics suffered their first defeat of the campaign over Palani Tuskers to move down to the sixth spot. Panchala Pride moved to the seventh spot after registering a win over Vijayanagara Veers.

Aravalli Arrows are in the eighth spot after their win over Maurya Mavericks by 34-32. Periyar Panthers, Maurya Mavericks, and Tadoda Tigers are occupying the bottom three positions.

Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition 2024: Day 3 Results (January 14)

Match 7 - Aravalli Arrows beat Maurya Mavericks (34-32)

Match 8 - Himalayan Tahrs beat Tadoba Tigers (42-18)

Match 9 - Panchala Pride beat Vijayanagara Veers (23-22)

Match 10 - Hampi Heroes beat Periyar Panthers (39-16)

Match 11 - Palani Tuskers beat Sindh Sonics (42-14)

Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition 2024: Day 4 Schedule (January 15)

Match 12 - Periyar Panthers vs Panchala Pride, 10:15 AM

Match 13 - Himalayan Tahrs vs Sindh Sonics, 11:45 AM

Match 14 - Aravalli Arrows vs Hampi Heroes, 2:45 PM

Match 15 - Murthal Magnets vs Choal Veerans, 4:15 PM

Match 16 - Tadoba Tigers vs Palni Tuskers, 5:45 PM

Edited by Akshay Saraswat
