Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after January 17

Day 7 of the Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition witnessed some exciting matches. Let's delve into the details of how all 10 teams fared on the seventh day of the competition.

Rank TEAM PLAYED WON LOSS TIE S.D POINTS C.F POINTS TOTAL POINTS 1 Palani Tuskers 5 5 0 0 98 30 0 30 2 Murthal Magnets 4 4 0 0 67 24 0 24 3 Vijayanagara Veers 4 3 1 0 15 17 0 17 4 Aravalli Arrows 5 2 2 1 -4 14 0 14 5 Periyar Panthers 4 2 1 1 -7 14 0 14 6 Himalayan Tahrs 4 2 2 0 10 12 0 12 7 Sindh Sonics 3 2 1 0 -7 12 0 12 8 Chola Veerans 5 2 3 0 -10 11 0 11 9 Panchala Pride 4 2 2 0 -24 11 0 11 10 Hampi Heroes 5 1 4 0 5 9 0 9 11 Maurya Mavericks 4 0 4 0 -59 2 0 2 12 Tadoba Tigers 5 0 5 0 -84 0 0 0

Palani Tuskers continued their winning momentum and remained on top of the table. They have now claimed five consecutive wins and have a total of 30 points in their tally. Murthal Magnets are second with four consecutive wins and 24 points.

Vijayanagara Veers rose from fifth to third spot with three wins and one loss, accumulating 17 points. Aravalli Arrows rocketed from seventh to fourth position, with two wins, two defeats and a tie, gathering 14 points.

Periyar Panthers climbed up from eighth to fifth slot, picking up two wins, losing one and a tie. They have 14 points in their tally. Himalayan Tahrs slipped from third to sixth slot, and have two wins and as many losses with 12 points.

Sindh Sonics dropped from fourth to seventh slot with two wins and a loss, racking up 12 points. Chola Veerans went down from sixth to eighth spot with two wins and three losses. Panchala Pride moved one rank up to secure the ninth position with two wins and as many losses.

Hampi Heroes slipped one position down to the 10th spot after their loss against Tuskers. They have one win and four losses with nine points. Maurya Mavericks and Tadoba Tigers hold the bottom two positions without winning a game.

Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition 2024: Day 7 Results (January 17)

Match 22 - Panchala Pride beat Tadoba Tigers (40-28)

Match 23 - Murthal Magnets beat Maurya Mavericks (44-22)

Match 24 - Match Tied (27-27)

Match 25 - Vijayanagara Veers beat Chola Veerans (25-13)

Match 26 - Palani Tuskers beat Hampi Heroes (29-20)

Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition 2024: Day 8 Schedule (January 18)

Match 27 - Himalayan Tahrs vs Panchala Pride, 10:15 AM

Match 28 - Aravalli Arrows vs Tadoba Tigers, 11:45 AM

Match 29 - Maurya Mavericks vs Sindh Sonics, 5:45 PM

Match 30 - Murthal Magnets vs Hampi Heroes, 7:15 PM

Match 31 - Vijayanagara Veers vs Palani Tuskers, 8:45 PM

