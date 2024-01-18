Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after January 18

Day 8 of the Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition witnessed thrilling and exciting results. Let’s delve into the details of how all 10 teams fared on the eighth day of the campaign.

Palani Tuskers continue to dominate the standings with six consecutive wins, claiming 36 valuable points. Murthal Magnets retain the second rank with five successive wins, bagging 29 points.

Aravalli Arrows moved one spot up to hold the third position with three wins, two losses, and a tie, gathering 20 points. Vijayanagara Veers moved one spot down to the fourth slot, claiming three wins and suffering two defeats, racking up 17 points.

Panchala Pride propelled from ninth to fifth spot, picking up three wins and suffering two defeats with 17 points. Periyar Panthers slipped from fifth to sixth position with two wins, one loss, and a draw, bagging 14 points.

Himalayan Tahrs and Sindh Sonics slipped one spot each to occupy the seventh and eighth ranks with 12 points apiece. Chola Veerans descended one position to secure the ninth rank with two wins and three defeats, picking up 11 points.

Hampi Heroes, Maurya Mavericks, and Tadoba Tigers continue to hold the bottom three positions. Hampi and Maurya bagged one win each while the Tigers are yet to bag a win after playing six games.

Rank TEAM PLAYED WON LOSS TIE S.D POINTS C.F POINTS TOTAL POINTS 1 Palani Tuskers 6 6 0 0 109 36 0 36 2 Murthal Magnets 5 5 0 0 68 29 0 29 3 Aravalli Arrows 6 3 2 1 9 20 0 20 4 Vijayanagara Veers 5 3 2 0 4 17 0 17 5 Panchala Pride 5 3 2 0 -11 17 0 17 6 Periyar Panthers 4 2 1 1 -7 14 0 14 7 Himalayan Tahrs 5 2 3 0 -3 12 0 12 8 Sindh Sonics 4 2 2 0 -32 12 0 12 9 Chola Veerans 5 2 3 0 -10 11 0 11 10 Hampi Heroes 6 1 5 0 4 10 0 10 11 Maurya Mavericks 5 1 4 0 -34 8 0 8 12 Tadoba Tigers 6 0 6 0 -97 0 0 0

Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition 2024: Day 8 Results (January 18)

Match 27 - Panchala Pride beat Himalayan Tahrs (35-22)

Match 28 - Aravalli Arrows beat Tadoba Tigers (44-31)

Match 29 - Maurya Mavericks beat Sindh Sonics (46-21)

Match 30 - Murthal Magnets beat Hampi Heroes (23-22)

Match 31 - Palani Tuskers beat Vijayanagara Veers (30-19)

Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition 2024: Day 9 Schedule (January 19)

Match 32 - Periyar Panthers vs Himalayan Tahrs, 10:15 AM

Match 33 - Vijayanagara Veers vs Murthal Magnets, 11:45 AM

Match 34 - Panchala Pride vs Hampi Heroes, 2:45 PM

Match 35 - Palani Tuskers vs Maurya Mavericks, 4:15 PM

Match 36 - Sindh Sonics vs Chola Veerans, 5:45 PM

