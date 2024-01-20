Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after January 19

Day 9 of the Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition saw thrilling and interesting results. Let’s delve into the details of how all 10 teams participated on the ninth day of the campaign.

Rank TEAM PLAYED WON LOSS TIE S.D POINTS C.F POINTS TOTAL POINTS 1 Palani Tuskers 7 7 0 0 114 41 0 41 2 Murthal Magnets 6 6 0 0 76 35 0 35 3 Aravalli Arrows 6 3 2 1 9 20 0 20 4 Chola Veerans 6 3 3 0 7 17 0 17 5 Himalayan Tahrs 6 3 3 0 0 17 0 17 6 Vijayanagara Veers 6 3 3 0 -4 17 0 17 7 Panchala Pride 6 3 3 0 -34 17 0 17 8 Hampi Heroes 7 2 5 0 27 16 0 16 9 Periyar Panthers 5 2 2 1 -10 15 0 15 10 Sindh Sonics 5 2 3 0 -49 12 0 12 11 Maurya Mavericks 6 1 5 0 -39 9 0 9 12 Tadoba Tigers 6 0 6 0 -97 0 0 0

Palani Tuskers continue to lead the standings with seven consecutive wins, bagging 41 points in total. Murthal Magnets occupy the second spot with six consecutive wins and 35 points.

Aravalli Arrows retained their third position in the standings with three wins, two losses, and a tie, racking up 20 points in the process. Chola Veerans moved up from ninth to fourth position, registering three wins and suffering as many defeats, accumulating 17 points.

Himalayan Tahrs climbed from seventh to fifth position with three wins and as many defeats, gathering 17 points. Vijayanagara Veers slipped from fourth to sixth spot, winning three and losing three with 17 points.

Panchala Pride descended from fifth to seventh spot, bagging three wins and suffering three losses with 17 points. Hampi Heroes moved up from 10th to eighth rank, claiming 16 points.

Periyar Panthers, Sindh Sonics, Maurya Mavericks, and Tadoba Tigers are in the bottom four positions. Tigers are yet to bag a win after playing six games and losing all of them. Maurya Mavericks bagged their first win in their most recent game and are in the 11th position.

Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition 2024: Day 9 Results (January 19)

Match 32 - Himalayan Tahrs beat Periyar Panthers (25-22)

Match 33 - Murthal Magnets beat Vijayanagara Veers (34-26)

Match 34 - Hampi Heroes beat Panchala Pride (42-19)

Match 35 - Palani Tuskers beat Maurya Mavericks (29-24)

Match 36 - Chola Veerans beat Sindh Sonics (35-18)

Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition 2024: Day 10 Schedule (January 20)

Match 37 - Maurya Mavericks vs Vijayanagara Veers, 10:15 AM

Match 38 - Panchala Pride vs Sindh Sonics, 11:45 AM

Match 39 - Murthal Magnets vs Periyar Panthers, 2:45 PM

Match 40 - Himalayan Tahrs vs Aravalli Arrows, 4:15 PM

Match 41 - Tadoba Tigers vs Chola Veerans, 5:45 PM

Also Read: Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Editon 2023: Full schedule, match timings and live streaming details