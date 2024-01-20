Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after January 20

Day 10 of the Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition saw thrilling and interesting results. Let’s shift our focus to the details of how all 10 teams fared on the 10th day of the campaign.

Rank TEAM PLAYED WON LOSS TIE S.D POINTS C.F POINTS TOTAL POINTS 1 Palani Tuskers 7 7 0 0 114 41 0 41 2 Murthal Magnets 7 7 0 0 78 40 0 40 3 Aravalli Arrows 7 4 2 1 11 25 0 25 4 Chola Veerans 7 4 3 0 24 23 0 23 5 Vijayanagara Veers 7 4 3 0 4 23 0 23 6 Panchala Pride 7 4 3 0 -20 23 0 23 7 Himalayan Tahrs 7 3 4 0 -2 18 0 18 8 Hampi Heroes 7 2 5 0 27 16 0 16 9 Periyar Panthers 6 2 3 1 -12 16 0 16 10 Sindh Sonics 6 2 4 0 -63 12 0 12 11 Maurya Mavericks 7 1 6 0 -47 9 0 9 12 Tadoba Tigers 7 0 7 0 -114 0 0 0

Palani Tuskers consolidated their pole position in the standings with seven successive victories, bagging 41 points with a score difference of 114. They are closely followed by Murthal Magnets at the second rank with 40 points after accumulating seven consecutive wins.

Aravalli Arrows retain their third position with four wins, two losses, and a tie after playing seven games, carrying 25 points. Chola Veerans maintained their fourth rank with four wins and three losses, bagging 23 points from seven matches.

Vijayanagara Veers moved one spot up to the fifth rank after registering four wins and suffering three defeats, racking up 23 points. Panchala Pride ascended one rank to hold the sixth position, bagging four wins and losing three games, gathering 23 points.

Himalayan Tahrs descended two positions to the seventh rank with 18 points. Hampi Heroes and Periyar Panthers retained their eighth and ninth ranks with 16 points apiece. Sindh Sonics, Maurya Mavericks, and Tadoba Tigers continue to carry the bottom three positions.

Tadoba Tigers are yet to bag a win after playing seven matches. On the other hand, the Mavericks have bagged a solitary win in seven games.

Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition 2024: Day 10 Results (January 20)

Match 37 - Vijayanagara Veers beat Maurya Mavericks (30-22)

Match 38 - Panchala Pride beat Sindh Sonics (37-23)

Match 39 - Murthal Magnets beat Periyar Panthers (23-21)

Match 40 - Aravalli Arrows beat Himalayan Tahrs (27-25)

Match 41 - Chola Veerans beat Tadoba Tigers (33-16)

Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition 2024: Day 11 Schedule (January 21)

Match 42 - Murthal Magets vs Himalayan Tahrs, 10:15 AM

Match 43 - Vijayanagara Veers vs Sindh Sonics, 11:45 AM

Match 44 - Panchala Pride vs Aravalli Arrows, 2:45 PM

Match 45 - Palani Tuskers vs Periyar Panthers, 4:15 PM

Match 46 - Hampi Heroes vs Chola Veerans, 5:45 PM

Also Read: Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Editon 2023: Full schedule, match timings and live streaming details