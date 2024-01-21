Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after January 21

Day 11 of the Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition saw some interesting outcomes. Let’s delve into the details of how all 10 teams fared on the 11th day of the competition.

Rank TEAM PLAYED WON LOSS TIE S.D POINTS C.F POINTS TOTAL POINTS 1 Palani Tuskers 8 8 0 0 129 47 0 47 2 Murthal Magnets 8 7 0 1 78 43 0 43 3 Aravalli Arrows 8 5 2 1 23 31 0 31 4 Vijayanagara Veers 8 5 3 0 31 29 0 29 5 Chola Veerans 8 4 4 0 23 24 0 24 6 Panchala Pride 8 4 4 0 -32 23 0 23 7 Hampi Heroes 8 3 5 0 28 21 0 21 8 Himalayan Tahrs 8 3 4 1 -2 21 0 21 9 Periyar Panthers 7 2 4 1 -27 16 0 16 10 Sindh Sonics 7 2 5 0 -90 12 0 12 11 Maurya Mavericks 7 1 6 0 -47 9 0 9 12 Tadoba Tigers 7 0 7 0 -114 0 0 0

Palani Tuskers continue their winning momentum, bagging their eighth consecutive win of the campaign and now have 47 points on the tally. Murthal Magnets played their first tie of the season after winning seven successive games. They are now second on the table with 43 points.

Aravalli Arrows retained their third position. They have five wins, two losses, and a tie, and a total of 31 points. Vijayanagara Veers climbed one position up to the fourth spot with five wins and three losses, and have 29 points.

Chola Veerans dropped one spot to fifth place. They have four wins, four defeats, and a total of 24 points. Panchala Pride maintained their sixth spot with 23 points. Hampi Heroes moved from eighth to seventh spot with 21 points.

Himalayan Tahrs (21 points) slipped from seventh to eighth with three wins, four losses, and a tie. Periyar Panthers, Sindh Sonics, Maurya Mavericks, and Tadoba Tigers continue to hold the bottom four positions.

Tigers are yet to bag a win from seven encounters. Periyar and Sindh have two wins each, while Maurya have one win.

Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition 2024: Day 11 Results (January 21)

Match 42 - Match Tied between Murthal Magnets and Himalayan Tahrs (30-30)

Match 43 - Vijayanagara Veers beat Sindh Sonics (39-12)

Match 44 - Aravalli Arrows beat Panchala Pride (40-28)

Match 45 - Palani Tuskers beat Periyar Panthers (30-15)

Match 46 - Hampi Heroes beat Chola Veerans (22-21)

Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition 2024: Day 12 Schedule (January 22)

Match 47 - Maurya Mavericks vs Tadoba Tigers, 10.15am

Match 48 - Periyar Panthers vs Vijayanagara Veera, 11.45am

Match 49 - Sindh Sonics vs Murthal Magnets, 2.45pm

Match 50 - Aravalli Arrows vs Palani Tuskers, 4.15pm

Match 51 - Chola Veerans vs Panchala Pride, 5.45pm

