Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after January 26

The first day of the Challenger Round came to an end with five interesting games, with teams giving neck-to-neck fights. Let’s delve into the details of how 10 teams fared on Day 16 of the Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition.

Rank TEAM PLAYED WON LOSS TIE S.D POINTS C.F POINTS TOTAL POINTS 1 Palani Tuskers 1 1 0 0 11 6 8 14 2 Murthal Magnets 1 1 0 0 31 6 7 13 3 Aravalli Arrows 1 1 0 0 25 6 6 12 4 Vijayanagara Veers 1 1 0 0 11 6 5 11 5 Panchala Pride 1 1 0 0 2 5 2 7 6 Hampi Heroes 1 0 1 0 -2 1 4 5 7 Chola Veerans 1 0 1 0 -11 0 3 3 8 Himalayan Tahrs 1 0 1 0 -11 0 1 1 9 Periyar Panthers 1 0 1 0 -25 0 0 0 10 Sindh Sonics 1 0 1 0 -31 0 0 0

The Palani Tuskers began the Challenger Round with 14 points after they finished the survival round carrying forward with eight points. The Murthal Magnets secured the second spot in the tally with a big win over Sindh Sonics by 58-27. They have 13 points in their kitty.

The Aravalli Arrows hold the third position with 12 points after defeating the Periyar Panthers 56-31. The Vijayanagara Veers are currently placed fourth with 11 points after bagging a win over the Himalayan Tahrs by 42-31.

The Panchala Pride occupy the fifth rank after their close shave over the Hampi Heroes by 43-41. Hampi, the Chola Veerans, Himalayan Heroes, Periyar Panthers, and Sindh Sonics bagged defeats on the first day of the Challenger Round.

Hampi are carrying three points, while Veerans have gathered three points from the Survival Round. The Himalayan Tahrs have just one point, while the Panthers and Sonics are yet to open their points tally.

With a lot of important games on their way, they would be aiming to boost their chances of moving up and making it big before the conclusion of the Challenger Round.

Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition 2024: Day 16 Results (January 26)

Match 67 - Vijayanagara Veers beat Himalayan Tahrs (42-31)

Match 68 - Panchala Pride beat Hampi Heroes (43-41)

Match 69 - Aravalli Arrows beat Periyar Panthers (56-31)

Match 70 - Murthal Magnets beat Sindh Sonics (58-27)

Match 71 - Palani Tuskers beat Chola Veerans (33-22)

Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition 2024: Day 17 Schedule (January 27)

Match 72 - Periyar Panthers vs Hampi Heroes, 10:15 AM

Match 73 - Sindh Sonics vs Vijayanagara Veers, 11:45 AM

Match 74 - Murthal Magnets vs Aravalli Arrows, 2:45 PM

Match 75 - Palani Tuskers vs Panchala Pride, 4:15 PM

Match 76 - Himalayan Tahrs vs Chola Veerans, 5:45 PM

