Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after January 27

Day 2 of the Challenger Round of the Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition ended with five thrilling and interesting results on our way. Let’s shift our focus to how 10 teams fared on Day 17 of the Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition.

Murthal Magnets moved one spot up to occupy the pole position in the standings after defeating the Aravalli Arrows by 43-25. They are carrying 19 points in two games in the Challenger Round. On the other hand, Vijayanagara Veers climbed up from fourth to second rank with 17 points from two matches.

Rank TEAM PLAYED WON LOSS TIE S.D POINTS C.F POINTS TOTAL POINTS 1 Murthal Magnets 2 2 0 0 49 12 7 19 2 Vijayanagara Veers 2 2 0 0 33 12 5 17 3 Palani Tuskers 2 1 1 0 3 6 8 14 4 Panchala Pride 2 2 0 0 10 11 2 13 5 Aravalli Arrows 2 1 1 0 7 6 6 12 6 Chola Veerans 2 1 1 0 -6 5 3 8 7 Periyar Panthers 2 1 1 0 -12 6 0 6 8 Hampi Heroes 2 0 2 0 -15 1 4 5 9 Himalayan Tahrs 2 0 2 0 -16 1 1 2 10 Sindh Sonics 2 0 2 0 -53 0 0 0

Palani Tuskers slipped from the top to the third slot with 14 points. They suffered their first defeat of this round against Panchala Pride. Panchala Pride ascended from fifth to fourth with two consecutive wins, bagging 13 points.

Aravalli Arrows slipped from third to fifth position with one win and a loss, securing 12 points. In their most recent encounter, they racked up a defeat over Murthal Magnets. Chola Veerans moved from seventh to sixth place after their win over Tahrs, gathering eight points in their tally.

Periyar Panthers propelled from ninth to seventh rank with one win and a loss, claiming six points. Periyar Panthers, Hampi Heroes, Himalayan Tahrs, and Sindh Sonics are in the danger zone of being eliminated from the Challenger Round. Notably, the top six teams at the end of this round will move on to the Summit Round.

Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition 2024: Day 17 Results (January 27)

Match 72 - Periyar Panthers beat Hampi Heroes (41-28)

Match 73 - Vijayanagara Veers beat Sindh Sonics (52-30)

Match 74 - Murthal Magnets beat Aravalli Arrows (43-25)

Match 75 - Panchala Pride beat Palani Tuskers (42-34)

Match 76 - Chola Veerans beat Himalayan Tahrs (41-36)

Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition 2024: Day 18 Schedule (January 28)

Match 77 - Aravalli Arrows vs Vijayanagara Veers, 10:15 AM

Match 78 - Periyar Panthers vs Panchala Pride, 11:45 AM

Match 79 - Murthal Magnets vs Hampi Heroes, 2:45 PM

Match 80 - Palani Tuskers vs Himalayan Tahrs, 4:15 PM

Match 81 - Sindh Sonics vs Chola Veerans, 5:45 PM