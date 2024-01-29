Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after January 29

The fourth day of the Challenger Round ended with interesting results. Let’s focus on how 10 teams fared on Day 19 of the Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition.

Murthal Magnets consolidated their pole position in the Challenger Round with four consecutive wins, bagging 31 points. Meanwhile Palani Tuskers remain second with three wins and one loss in four games, with 25 points.

Aravalli Arrows moved one spot up to third with three wins and one loss in four games, gathering 22 points. Panchala Pride ascended from fifth to fourth, registering three wins and suffering one loss, racking up 20 points.

Vijayanagara Veers slipped from third to fifth with two wins and as many defeats, claiming 18 points. Periyar Panthers climbed up one spot up to occupy the sixth spot in the standings with two wins and one loss, bagging 14 points.

Chola Veerans descended from sixth to seventh with two wins and a loss, registering 13 points. Hampi Heroes, Himalayan Tahrs and Sindh Sonics continue to occupy the bottom three positions.

Rank TEAM PLAYED WON LOSS TIE S.D POINTS C.F POINTS TOTAL POINTS 1 Murthal Magnets 4 4 0 0 79 24 7 31 2 Palani Tuskers 4 3 1 0 20 17 8 25 3 Aravalli Arrows 4 3 1 0 12 16 6 22 4 Panchala Pride 4 3 1 0 26 18 2 20 5 Vijayanagara Veers 4 2 2 0 15 13 5 18 6 Periyar Panthers 4 2 1 1 -5 14 0 14 7 Chola Veerans 4 2 2 0 -13 10 3 13 8 Hampi Heroes 4 0 4 0 -34 2 4 6 9 Himalayan Tahrs 4 0 3 1 -18 5 1 6 10 Sindh Sonics 4 0 4 0 -82 1 0 1

It's pertinent to note that the bottom four teams at the end of the Challenger Round will be eliminated from the campaign. The top six teams will move to the Summit Round.

Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition 2024: Day 19 Results (January 29)

Match 82 - Match tied between Himalayan Tahrs vs Periyar Panthers (28-28)

Match 83 - Panchala Pride beat Sindh Sonics (56-33)

Match 84 - Aravalli Arrows beat Hampi Heroes (35-33)

Match 85 - Palani Tuskers beat Vijayanagara Veers (39-24)

Match 86 - Murthal Magnets beat Chola Veerans (41-27)

Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition 2024: Day 20 Schedule (January 30)

Match 87 - Sindh Sonics vs Himalayan Tahrs, 10:15 AM

Match 88 - Murthal Magnets vs Panchala Pride, 11:45 AM

Match 89 - Vijayanagara Veers vs Hampi Heroes, 2:45 PM

Match 90 - Palani Tuskers vs Periyar Panthers, 4:15 PM

Match 91 - Aravalli Arrows vs Chola Veerans, 5:45 PM

