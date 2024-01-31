Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after January 31

Day 6 of the Challenger Round came to a conclusion with thrilling and exciting results. Let’s delve into the details of how 10 teams fared on Day 21 of the Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition.

Murthal Magnets continued their dominance atop the table with six straight wins, carrying 43 points. They are closely followed by Palani Tuskers, with 37 points, bagging five wins and suffering one loss.

Aravalli Arrows are third with four wins, one loss and a tie, garnering 31 points. Panchala Pride are fourth with three wins, two losses and a tie, racking up 23 points.

Periyar Panthers moved up one spot to fifth position with three wins, two losses, and a tie, registering 20 points. Vijayanagara Veers slipped one spot to sixth, with two wins and four losses in six games, picking up 20 points.

Chola Veerans, Himalayan Tahrs, Hampi Heroes and Sindh Sonics are the bottom four teams in the standings.

Rank TEAM PLAYED WON LOSS TIE S.D POINTS C.F POINTS TOTAL POINTS 1 Murthal Magnets 6 6 0 0 134 36 7 43 2 Palani Tuskers 6 5 1 0 53 29 8 37 3 Aravalli Arrows 6 4 1 1 21 25 6 31 4 Panchala Pride 6 3 2 1 -10 21 2 23 5 Periyar Panthers 6 3 2 1 -17 20 0 20 6 Vijayanagara Veers 6 2 4 0 7 15 5 20 7 Chola Veerans 6 3 3 0 -16 15 3 18 8 Himalayan Tahrs 6 1 4 1 -19 11 1 12 9 Hampi Heroes 6 1 5 0 -45 7 4 11 10 Sindh Sonics 6 0 6 0 -108 1 0 1

It’s important to note that the last four teams at the end of the Challenger Round will be eliminated.

Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition 2024: Day 21 Results (January 31)

Match 87 - Periyar Panthers beat Sindh Sonics (43-35)

Match 88 - Murthal Magnets beat Himalayan Tahrs (45-26)

Match 89 - Match tied between Panchala Pride and Aravalli Arrows (50-50)

Match 90 - Chola Veerans beat Vijayanagara Veers (31-25)

Match 91 - Palani Tuskers beat Hampi Heroes (38-25)

Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition 2024: Day 22 Schedule (February 1)

Match 92 - Aravalli Arrows vs Himalayan Tahrs, 10:15 am

Match 93 - Vijayanagara Veers vs Panchala Pride, 11:45 am

Match 94 - Murthal Magnets vs Periyar Panthers, 5:45 pm

Match 95 - Hampi Heroes vs Chola Veerans, 7:15 pm

Match 96 - Palani Tuskers vs Sindh Sonics, 8:45 pm

