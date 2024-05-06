NLK vs KRS Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Nellai Kings vs KR Sports, Yuva Kabaddi Series TN Clubs 2024, Match 3

Nellai Kings will clash against KR Sports in the third match of the ongoing Yuva Kabaddi Series TN Clubs 2024 at Velammal Bodhi Campus in Ponneri, Chennai.

Nellai Kings have an impressive all-round unit, that can perform well in crunch situations. They would be aiming to start off their Yuva Kabaddi Series campaign on a winning note. P Rajith and Manikandan Sudalaimani are all-rounders to keep an eye on as they would be eyeing to put their side on top of the game.

On the other hand, KR Sports are equally strong enough in both raiding and defense departments. They would be hoping to stun the opposition in their season opener and start the campaign on a strong note. S Sakthivel is one of the strong defenders to keep a close eye on.

Match Details

Match: Nellai Kings vs KR Sports, Match 3, Yuva Kabaddi Series TN Clubs 2024

Date & Time: May 6, 2024, 4:15 PM IST

Venue: Velammal Bodhi Campus, Ponneri, Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Squads to choose from

Nellai Kings

Arun Vishnu, Bala Sudar, Bharath S, Boopathi Essakkimuthu, Hari Hara Suthan S, Jerin Samuvel Raj, Kannan Ramachandran, Manieesh Saravanan, Manikandan Suambulingam, Manikandan Sudalaimani, Mohomed Umar, Navin Murugan, P Rajith, Rajapal J, Ranjith Mohan, Sanjay Kumar R, Sanjay Rajan, Sathish Kesavan, Stalin Alex, Stanly Packia Raj

KR Sports

A Athithyan, D Jayakumar, G Ranjitkumar, K Divakaran, K Ganganath, K Jayaprakash, K Kabilan, Kabilan Kandasamy, M Manimannan, M Manovanickalson, M Suryaprakash, R Gowrisankar, R Karthi, S Dinesh, S Gnaneshwaran, S Pragatheesh, S Sakthivel, S Manikandan, Sasikumar Velusami, V Pranesh Karthick

Probable Playing 7s

Nellai Kings

Bala Sudar, Bharath S, Hari Hara Suthan S, Kannan Ramachandran, Manikandan Sudalaimani, P Rajith, Ranjith Mohan

KR Sports

G Ranjitkumar, K Kabilan, M Suryaprakash, R Gowrisankar, S Pragatheesh, S Sakthivel, S Manikandan

NKL vs KRS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Yuva Kabaddi Series TN Clubs 2024)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Sakthivel, K Kabilan, Manikandan Sudalaimani, P Rajith, M Suryaprakash, Ranjith Mohan, Bala Sudar

Captain: P Rajith | Vice-captain: M Suryaprakash

Fantasy Suggestion #2: R Gowrisankar, Hari Hara Suthan S, Manikandan Sudalaimani, Kannan Ramachandran, G Ranjitkumar, Bala Sudar, Bharath S

Captain: Manikandan Sudalaimani | Vice-captain: G Ranjitkumar