Pakistan, Korea make semifinals in Kabaddi Masters

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News

Dubai, Jun 27 (PTI) Korea overwhelmed Argentina 54-25 to set up a semifinal date with India, while Pakistan also made the cut in the Kabaddi Masters here today.

Pakistan proved too hot for African giants Kenya as they raced to a 42-20 victory in the second match of the day at the Al Wasl Sports Complex here.

Korea and Pakistan finished with two wins each to finish second in their respective groups. Both the semifinals will be held here on June 29.

Pakistan led 22-7 at halftime and held on to their lead to seal the issue with a solid defence and attack.

Kashif Razzaq stood out in the defence with five tackle points.

Earlier, Korea geared up to their tough semifinal outing against India on a high with an easy 54-25 win over Argentina.

The Latin American nation matched Korea in the first 10 minutes but could not keep up with the tempo to finish their campaign in the six-nation kabaddi meet without a single win.

Korean raiders were too strong as they scored to combine 36 raid points while their defence scored 11 tackle points.

Argentina's defence could score just eight tackle points and relied on Nahuel Villamayor who scored 10 raid points.

The meet is being organised by the International Kabaddi Federation in partnership with Star India Pvt Ltd and Dubai Sports Council.

Semifinal lineups:

Iran v Pakistan (8pm IST); India v Korea (9pm IST)

