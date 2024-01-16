Palani Tuskers will clash against Panchala Pride in the 20th game of the Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition at Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Pondicherry.
Palani Tuskers are riding high on confidence with three consecutive wins. They are currently occupying the pole position in the standings with 18 points.
They bagged victories over the Chola Veerans by 26-11, the Sindh Sonics by 42-14, and the Tadoba Tigers by 37-16. With three one-sided wins, the Tuskers would be aiming to add another strong win.
On the other hand, Panchala Pride are in the ninth position with one win and a loss, carrying five points. They initiated their campaign with a win over the Vijayanagara Veers by 23-22. Later, they faced a defeat in their second game over the Periyar Panthers by 19-31.
Match Details
Match: Palani Tuskers vs Panchala Pride, Match 20, Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition
Date & Time: January 16, 2024; 4:15 pm IST
Venue: Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Pondicherry
Squads to choose from
Palani Tuskers
Arun Kumar Arumugam, Dharanidharan Kandasamy, Dineshkumar Krishnamoorthi, Elanthendral Elancheliyan, Manikandan Sudalaimani, Marimuthu Selvam, Prasanth Raman, Sakthivel Murugan, Sakthivel Thangavelu, Sanjay Rajan, Sanjay Rajendran, Santhosh Velmurugan, Senthilkannan Murugesan, Sidhu Sigana, Siva Duraisamy, Sivatharun Muthuramalingam, Vijay Selvaraj Vellaiah, Vishva Asalavan, Yoganathan Senthilvelan.
Panchala Pride
Aditya Kumar, Alok Kumar, Amish Rathee, Ankit Singh, Aryan Kumar, Atique Rahman, Badal Kumar, Brajesh Jayshankar Kumar, Karan Singh, Monu Kumar, Prince Kumar, Rahul Kumar, Rajkumar Singh, Rajnish Raj, Ravi Saket, Reetik Kumar, Rohit Rathee, Sawan Khatri, Shitiknth Gautam, Vicky Kumar, Vikash Kumar, Vishal Kumar.
Probable Playing Seven
Palani Tuskers
Vishva Asalavan, G Sivasakthi, Ajainandha Krishna, P Rajith, Harivarathan, Marimuthu Kamaraj, Sakthivel Thangavelu
Panchala Pride
Rahul Kumar, Ankit Kumar, Aryan Kumar, Atiqul Rahman, Vinay Kumar, Rohit Singh, Mohit Sharma
PAL vs PAP Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Aryan Kumar, Sakthivel Thangavelu, P Rajith, Marimuthu Kamaraj, G Sivasakthi, Vishva Asalavan, Mohit Sharma
Captain: Sakthivel Thangavelu Vice-Captain: Vishva Asalavan
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rahul Kumar, Sakthivel Thangavelu, P Rajith, Ankit Kumar, G Sivasakthi, Vishva Asalavan, Mohit Sharma
Captain: P Rajith Vice-Captain: G Sivasakthi