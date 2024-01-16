Palani Tuskers will clash against Panchala Pride in the 20th game of the Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition at Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Pondicherry.

Palani Tuskers are riding high on confidence with three consecutive wins. They are currently occupying the pole position in the standings with 18 points.

They bagged victories over the Chola Veerans by 26-11, the Sindh Sonics by 42-14, and the Tadoba Tigers by 37-16. With three one-sided wins, the Tuskers would be aiming to add another strong win.

On the other hand, Panchala Pride are in the ninth position with one win and a loss, carrying five points. They initiated their campaign with a win over the Vijayanagara Veers by 23-22. Later, they faced a defeat in their second game over the Periyar Panthers by 19-31.

Match Details

Match: Palani Tuskers vs Panchala Pride, Match 20, Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition

Date & Time: January 16, 2024; 4:15 pm IST

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Pondicherry

Squads to choose from

Palani Tuskers

Arun Kumar Arumugam, Dharanidharan Kandasamy, Dineshkumar Krishnamoorthi, Elanthendral Elancheliyan, Manikandan Sudalaimani, Marimuthu Selvam, Prasanth Raman, Sakthivel Murugan, Sakthivel Thangavelu, Sanjay Rajan, Sanjay Rajendran, Santhosh Velmurugan, Senthilkannan Murugesan, Sidhu Sigana, Siva Duraisamy, Sivatharun Muthuramalingam, Vijay Selvaraj Vellaiah, Vishva Asalavan, Yoganathan Senthilvelan.

Panchala Pride

Aditya Kumar, Alok Kumar, Amish Rathee, Ankit Singh, Aryan Kumar, Atique Rahman, Badal Kumar, Brajesh Jayshankar Kumar, Karan Singh, Monu Kumar, Prince Kumar, Rahul Kumar, Rajkumar Singh, Rajnish Raj, Ravi Saket, Reetik Kumar, Rohit Rathee, Sawan Khatri, Shitiknth Gautam, Vicky Kumar, Vikash Kumar, Vishal Kumar.

Probable Playing Seven

Palani Tuskers

Vishva Asalavan, G Sivasakthi, Ajainandha Krishna, P Rajith, Harivarathan, Marimuthu Kamaraj, Sakthivel Thangavelu

Panchala Pride

Rahul Kumar, Ankit Kumar, Aryan Kumar, Atiqul Rahman, Vinay Kumar, Rohit Singh, Mohit Sharma

PAL vs PAP Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Aryan Kumar, Sakthivel Thangavelu, P Rajith, Marimuthu Kamaraj, G Sivasakthi, Vishva Asalavan, Mohit Sharma

Captain: Sakthivel Thangavelu Vice-Captain: Vishva Asalavan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rahul Kumar, Sakthivel Thangavelu, P Rajith, Ankit Kumar, G Sivasakthi, Vishva Asalavan, Mohit Sharma

Captain: P Rajith Vice-Captain: G Sivasakthi