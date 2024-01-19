PAP vs HAM Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Panchala Pride vs Hampi Heroes Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition, Match 34

Panchala Pride (PAP) lock horns with Hampi Heroes (HAM) in the 34th game of the Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Pondicherry on Friday, January 19.

After a disappointing start, the Pride have returned to winning ways with consecutive victories, including a massive 35-22 victory over the Himalayan Tahrs in their previous outing.

Ankit Kumar single-handedly destroyed the Himalayan Tahrs, with the raider notching up 11 points. With three wins from five games, the Pride are fifth in the points table with 17 points.

The Heroes, meanwhile, are having a horrible campaign, losing four games in a row, including a close 23-22 defeat to the Murthal Magnets in their previous game. They are languishing in the bottom half of the points table with nine points from five games.

Match Details

Match: Panchala Pride vs Hampi Heroes, Match 34, Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition

Date & Time: January 19, 2024; 2:45 pm IST

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Pondicherry

Squads to choose from

Panchala Pride (PAP)

Aditya Kumar, Alok Kumar, Amish Rathee, Ankit Singh, Aryan Kumar, Atique Rahman, Badal Kumar, Brajesh Jayshankar Kumar, Karan Singh, Monu Kumar, Prince Kumar, Rahul Kumar, Rajkumar Singh, Rajnish Raj, Ravi Saket, Reetik Kumar, Rohit Rathee, Sawan Khatri, Shitiknth Gautam, Vicky Kumar, Vikash Kumar, Vishal Kumar

Hampi Heroes (HAM)

Shreyas Kumar Ayra, Chethan Manjunath Nayak, Dharma Kumar, Hareesha T Puttaswamaiah, Nuthan Nagraj, Rakesh Athmananda Gowda, Akash Mohan, Mahesh Anand Naik, Pradeep Sangappa Pujari, Someshwara Darshan, Bharath Kumar KS Shivanna Gowda, Shivanagouda Gaddenagouda, Suprith BM Mallesh, Yashwanth MC Chandregowda MT

Probable Playing XIs

Panchala Pride (PAP)

Mohit Sharma, Karambir Thakur, Rahul Kumar, Rohit Singh, Aryan Kumar, Atiqul Rahman, Ankit Kumar

Hampi Heroes (HAM)

Shreyas Kumar, Chethan Nayak, Rakesh Gowda, Yashwanth, Nuthan Nagraj, Shivanagouda Gaddenagouda, Hareesha T Puttaswamaiah

PAP vs HAM Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Aryan Kumar, Chethan Nayak, Rohit Singh, Rakesh Gowda, Mohit Sharma, Karambir Thakur, Shreyas Kumar

Captain: Rakesh Gowda Vice-Captain: Mohit Sharma

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Aryan Kumar, Chethan Nayak, Rohit Singh, Rakesh Gowda, Mohit Sharma, Karambir Thakur, Ankit Kumar

Captain: Aryan Kumar, Vice-Captain: Karambir Thakur