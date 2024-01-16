PAP vs TAT Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Panchala Pride vs Tadoba Tigers for Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition, Match 22

Panchala Pride will go head to head with Tadoba Tigers in the 22nd game of Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition at Rajiva Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Pondicherry on Wednesday, January 17.

Panchala Pride are having a below-average season, claiming just one win and suffering two defeats, carrying five points. They are currently occupying the 10th rank in the standings.

They started their campaign with a win over Vijayanagara Veers by 23-22. However, they completely lost the plot in the next two encounters with the Periyar Panthers (19-31) and Palani Tuskers (18-43). Mohit Sharma is their star raider, accumulating a total of 18 points from just three games, which makes him an impressive player to watch out for in this game.

Tadoba Tigers, on the other hand, are bottom-placed with four consecutive defeats. They are yet to open their account in the points tally, carrying the wooden spoon. They suffered defeats over Sindh Sonics (21-33), Himalayan Tahrs (18-42), Palani Tuskers (16-37) and Murthal Magnets (30-45). They would need to get back to winning ways before it gets too late.

Match Details

Match: Panchala Pride vs Tadoba Tigers, Match 22, Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition

Date & Time: Wednesday, January 17, 2024, 10:15 am IST

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Pondicherry

Squads to choose from

Panchala Pride

Aditya Kumar, Alok Kumar, Amish Rathee, Ankit Singh, Aryan Kumar, Atique Rahman, Badal Kumar, Brajesh Jayshankar Kumar, Karan Singh, Monu Kumar, Prince Kumar, Rahul Kumar, Rajkumar Singh, Rajnish Raj, Ravi Saket, Reetik Kumar, Rohit Rathee, Sawan Khatri, Shitiknth Gautam, Vicky Kumar, Vikash Kumar, Vishal Kumar.

Tadoba Tigers

Adarsh Sajgotra, Ahitsham Wani, Ajay Kumar, Aman Lalotra, Amir Hussan Bhat, Ankit Dhull, Arjun Rathee, Drubh Singh, Irfan Ahmed Mir, Irfan Ali Bhat, Karambir Thakur, Kifayat- Ul Ishaq Bhat, Nagendra Rathore, Ravinder Singh, Ridham Sharma, Rohit Singh, Saddam Hussain, Sandeep Singh, Wasem Bhatt.

Probable Playing Seven

Panchala Pride

Karambir Thakur, Mohit Sharma, Rohit Singh, Aryan Kumar, Rahul Kumar, Atiqul Rahman, Ankit Kumar

Tadoba Tigers

Rajan Manhas, Amrit Singh, Johny Kumar, Laxman Lal, Karan Kumar, Sandeep Singh, Ridham Sharma

PAP vs TAT Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Aryan Kumar, Rahul Kumar, Ridham Sharma, Ankit Kumar, Rajan Manhas, Karambir Thakur, Mohit Sharma

Captain: Ankit Kumar Vice-Captain: Aryan Kumar

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Aryan Kumar, Karan Kumar, Ridham Sharma, Rohit Singh, Rajan Manhas, Karambir Thakur, Mohit Sharma

Captain: Aryan Kumar Vice-Captain: Ridham Sharma