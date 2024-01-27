PAT vs PUN Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 91

The Patna Pirates and the Puneri Paltan face off in the 91st game of Pro Kabaddi 2023 on Saturday, January 27, at the Patliputra Indoor Stadium in Patna.

The Pirates got their home leg off to a great start, giving their home support plenty of reasons to cheer, thrashing the Bengal Warriors 44-28 despite losing captain Neeraj Kumar to an injury.

With three all-outs, a Super 10 for Manjeet and nine for new captain Sachin, High 5s for Krishan Dhull and a six-point haul for new right cover Mayur Kadam, everything went the Pirates' way, as they moved to sixth in the points table

Meanwhile, the Puneri Paltan's last outing was a 32-32 stalemate against a competitive U Mumba side on Tuesday. Mohammadreza Chiyaneh was the star yet again, picking up a High 5, with Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat doing a decent job in raiding.

However, the rest of the defence had an off day and couldn't keep Guman Singh quiet. They will likely have their hands full against Patna's raiding trio as well.

PAT vs PUN Match Details

Match: PAT vs PUN, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 91

Date and Time: January 27, 2024; 8:00 pm IST

Venue: Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

PAT vs PUN Probable Playing 7s

Patna Pirates

Sachin Tanwar (C), Manjeet, Mayur Kadam, Sudhakar M/ Sandeep Kumar, Babu M, Krishan Dhull, Ankit Jaglan

Puneri Paltan

Aslam Inamdar (c), Mohit Goyat, Pankaj Mohite, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, Gaurav Khatri, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant

PAT vs PUN Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 91

Raider - Mohit Goyat

It's close between Mohit Goyat and Sachin Tanwar, but the former edges ahead because of his higher defensive involvement. In a game that could be a cagey affair and Super 10s won't be as common, a tackle point could make a huge difference.

Defender - Krishan Dhull

After a lean patch, Krishan Dhull got back to form with a High 5 against the Bengal Warriors. He will be crucial in helping the Pirates stop the three-pronged Paltan raiding unit.

He's a more aggressive defender than Gaurav Khatri on the Pune right. That might help him pick up tackle points in situations, where he only initiates the tackle, even if it's the second line of defence that does most of the work.

All-Rounder - Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

He should be the permanent name when it comes to the all-rounders' slot whenever the Paltan is playing, as no one else comes close to the Iranian left corner.

With 57 tackle points and 20 raid points in 14 games, need one say more?

PAT vs PUN Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

Mohit Goyat

Aslam Inamdar/ Sachin Tanwar

Five Must-Picks for PAT vs PUN, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 91

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Gaurav Khatri, Sachin Tanwar, Krishan Dhull, Mohit Goyat

PAT vs PUN Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023

While the Paltan will start as the favourites, the Pirates have the firepower to take the attack to them. The Paltan were recently held to a 32-32 tie by U Mumba. While they have seemed invincible on many occasions this season, this could be a tight game.

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh is a beast of a player and the best captaincy option for this game, with Mohit Goyat not far behind. Krishan Dhull could have a great game against the left raiding Aslam Inamdar, with Mayur Kadam and Babu M providing good budget options to enable some of the more expensive picks.

PAT vs PUN Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Mayur Kadam, Krishan Dhull, Gaurav Khatri

All-Rounders: Aslam Inamdar, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

Raiders: Mohit Goyat, Sachin Tanwar

Captain: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh I Vice-Captain: Aslam Inamdar

PAT vs PUN Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Abinesh Nadarajan, Gaurav Khatri, Babu M

All-Rounders: Ankit, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

Raiders: Sachin Tanwar, Mohit Goyat

Captain: Mohit Goyat I Vice-Captain: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh