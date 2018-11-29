×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Gujarat Fortunegiants record easy win over Puneri Paltan

PTI
NEWS
News
82   //    29 Nov 2018, 21:53 IST

Pune, Nov 29 (PTI) Gujarat Fortunegiants showed why they are the team to beat as they registered a comfortable 35-20 win over Puneri Paltan in the Vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 6 here Thursday.

Sachin (7 points) and Prapanjan (5 points) combined to scored 12 raid points while Gujarat's defence scored 14 tackle points and contained Pune's raiders.

Puneri Paltan's raiders had a quiet match and that was the biggest reason of their downfall. Sandeep Narwal got a high five for Puneri Paltan.

Gujarat Fortunegiants were top of the table in Zone A with 63 points from 15 matches while Puneri Paltan were third with 47 points from 18 matches.

Puneri Paltan got off to a quick start as they scored a raid and tackle point to lead 2-0. Gujarat Fortunegiants levelled the match at 2-2 in the second minute. After five minutes of play both teams were neck and neck and it was 5-5.

Gujarat's strong defensive unit came to the fore once again as they scored a couple of tackle points to open a four-point lead. Things got worse for Puneri Paltan as they suffered an all out in the 11th minute.

Gujarat Fortunegiants finished the first half strongly as they held a 9-point lead with the score reading 20-11.

Puneri Paltan, fresh after a strong comeback in their last match, tried to repeat the feat but Gujarat's defence was solid as rock

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Pro Kabaddi League 2018 | Match 54: U Mumba vs Jaipur...
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Match 54: U Mumba v Jaipur Pink...
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 2018: "We always believe," says Fazel...
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League Season 6, Match 7: Jaipur Pink...
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League Season 6, Match 7: Jaipur Pink...
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Match 54, U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink...
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Match 7: U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink...
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Match 7, U Mumba v Jaipur Pink...
RELATED STORY
5 Players who have been valuable for U Mumba over the years
RELATED STORY
PKL Season 6, Video Highlights: U Mumba Vs Jaipur Pink...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us