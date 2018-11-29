Gujarat Fortunegiants record easy win over Puneri Paltan

Pune, Nov 29 (PTI) Gujarat Fortunegiants showed why they are the team to beat as they registered a comfortable 35-20 win over Puneri Paltan in the Vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 6 here Thursday.

Sachin (7 points) and Prapanjan (5 points) combined to scored 12 raid points while Gujarat's defence scored 14 tackle points and contained Pune's raiders.

Puneri Paltan's raiders had a quiet match and that was the biggest reason of their downfall. Sandeep Narwal got a high five for Puneri Paltan.

Gujarat Fortunegiants were top of the table in Zone A with 63 points from 15 matches while Puneri Paltan were third with 47 points from 18 matches.

Puneri Paltan got off to a quick start as they scored a raid and tackle point to lead 2-0. Gujarat Fortunegiants levelled the match at 2-2 in the second minute. After five minutes of play both teams were neck and neck and it was 5-5.

Gujarat's strong defensive unit came to the fore once again as they scored a couple of tackle points to open a four-point lead. Things got worse for Puneri Paltan as they suffered an all out in the 11th minute.

Gujarat Fortunegiants finished the first half strongly as they held a 9-point lead with the score reading 20-11.

Puneri Paltan, fresh after a strong comeback in their last match, tried to repeat the feat but Gujarat's defence was solid as rock