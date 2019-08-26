PKL 2019: Haryana Steelers register 36-33 win over Bengal Warriors

The Haryana Steelers put up a collective effort to down the Bengal Warriors

Vikash Kandola was once again the star for Haryana Steelers as they overcame a stiff challenge from the Bengal Warriors to win the VIVO Pro Kabaddi League match 36-33 at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex on Monday.

The high-scoring game belonged to the raiders with Vikash Kandola and Maninder Singh (Bengal Warriors) securing Super 10s (awarded to raiders who get 10 or more raid points) as both defences struggled to get a stranglehold of the match.

Maninder Singh, on the back of a Super 10 in his previous outing, put the Warriors on the front foot right from the start with his positive raids. But the game’s first big moment arrived when Haryana’s Vinay produced a three-point Super Raid in the second minute to send Warriors’ defensive trio of Viraj Vishnu Landge, Jeeva Kumar and Rinku Narwal to the dugout.

But Bengal’s K Prapanjan had other plans, as he succeeded in a four-point Super Raid in the sixth minute to sway the match back in Warriors’ favour. Bengal used the momentum to inflict the first All-Out of the match on Haryana in the 11th minute. Despite the All-Out, Haryana remained in the game, thanks mostly to the raiding performances from Vikash Kandola who also reached a personal milestone of 300 raid points in Pro Kabaddi League. The high-scoring first half, which saw both defences struggling to find a successful tackle, ended with Haryana in better shape, sitting on a slender lead of one point (18-17).

Haryana got their first All-Out of the match in the second minute after restart to open up a lead but both defences continued to struggle as the raiders had a great day on the match. Vikash Kandola raced to a Super 10 in the 5th minute of second-half while Maninder got his Super 10 in the subsequent raid for the Warriors.

The Bengal raider also crossed 600 points in Pro Kabaddi as the Warriors reduced the Haryana men on the court to two. But the experienced Dharmaraj Cheralathan produced a mighty Super Tackle with less than 6 minutes in the clock to prevent what had looked a certain All-Out. The 44-year-old Kabaddi stalwart steadied the defence in the dying minutes of the match to secure an important win for the Steelers. The win, Steelers' fifth in six matches, pushed the Haryana team to fifth in the table.