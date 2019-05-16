×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

PKL 2019 : Predicting Telugu Titans' starting seven for the initial matches 

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Feature
1.04K   //    16 May 2019, 08:17 IST

Telugu Titans' squad for Pro Kabaddi Season VII
Telugu Titans' squad for Pro Kabaddi Season VII

Telugu Titans have been hailed as the underachievers of the Pro Kabaddi League because they have always failed to deliver the goods despite having a star-studded line-up every year. They had the biggest star of the league, Rahul Chaudhari in their side for six long seasons. However, the team is yet to taste title glory.

Titans decided to end their association with Rahul this year as the star raider moved to the Tamil Thalaivas in this year's auction.

Also Read - PKL 2019 : Predicting Tamil Thalaivas' starting seven for the initial matches

The Hyderabad franchise picked up U Mumba's Siddharth Desai in the player auction to make up for Chaudhari's loss. Desai will be the team's cornerstone and the hopes of the entire Telugu Titans fan army will rely on his shoulders.

Telugu Titans made some interesting purchases in the 2019 auction and here's how their starting seven could be for the initial matches -

Left corner - Abozar Mohajermighani

Iranian defender, Abozar Mighani started off his PKL career as a part of the Gujarat Fortune Giants in season 5. But, he soon switched to the Telugu Titans and became an integral part of their defense.

In the 45 matches he has played in the league, Abozar has picked up 121 tackle points at an average of 2.46 points per match. He has executed 10 super tackles in his career, of which 8 came when he was donning the Telugu Titans jersey. Being the team's key defender, he was able to have a not out percentage of 100 in season 6.

The team would expect the back hold specialist to perform better this season as he is one of the most experienced players of the team. The powerhouse will handle the team's left corner position.

Follow Sportskeeda for all the latest Pro Kabaddi 2019 news, updates, schedule and live scores.


1 / 7 NEXT
Tags:
Pro Kabaddi 2019 Telugu Titans Abozar Mohajermighani Siddharth Desai
Advertisement
Pro Kabaddi League Season 7: Can Telugu Titans change their fate and win their first ever trophy?
RELATED STORY
PKL 2019: Have Telugu Titans made the right move by replacing Rahul Chaudhari with Siddharth Desai?
RELATED STORY
PKL Auction 2019: Summary of Day 1 
RELATED STORY
PKL 2019: 4 players who have been shockingly released by their franchises ahead of the auction
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 2018: 5 reasons why Telugu Titans can win the title
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi Season 7: Team analysis of Telugu Titans
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi 2019: Siddharth Desai - Get to know the PKL 2019 auction's costliest player
RELATED STORY
PKL 2019 Auction: List of foreign players sold on day 1
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi 2019 Auction: Full list of players bought by Telugu Titans
RELATED STORY
PKL Auction 2019: 5 players who earned a bigger contract from last season
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us