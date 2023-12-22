PKL 2023, Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans: Preview, probable starting 7s, prediction and live streaming details

Haryana Steelers face Telugu Titans in the 35th game of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 at the SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Friday, December 22.

The Steelers are in red-hot form, winning four games on the trot, including a convincing 31-29 victory over Gujarat Giants in their previous outing.

However, the form of their star raider, Siddharth Desai, is a major concern for the team. The Steelers are fourth in the points table with 20 points, having won four of their five games.

The Titans, meanwhile, are having a poor season, as they are still looking for their first win. Following their fifth straight defeat of the season against the Dabang Delhi KC, the Pawan Sehrawat-led side are languishing at the bottom of the standings with just two points from five games.

Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans Match Details

Match: Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans, 35th Match PKL 2023

Date: Dec. 22, 2023; 9:00 pm IST

Venue: SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai

Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans Form Guide in PKL 2023

Haryana Steelers (HAR): W W W W L

Telugu Titans (TEL): L L L L L

Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans Player Squads

Haryana Steelers (HAR): Siddharth Desai, Chandran Ranjit, K Prapanjan, Vinay, Ghanshyam Magar, Vishal Tate, Shivam Patare, Jayasoorya NS, Hasan Balbool, Rahul Sethpal, Jaideep Dahiya, Hardeep, Himanshu Chaudhary, Ravindra Chauhan, Monu Hooda, Naveen Kundu, Mohit Nandal, Harsh, Sunny Sehrawat, Ashish, Mohit

Telugu Titans (TEL): Pawan Sehrawat, Rajnish, Robin Chaudhary, Prafull Zaware, Omkar Patil, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sandeep Dhull, Gaurav Dahiya, Ankit, Mohit Narwal, Nitin, Ajit Pawar, Omkar R. More, Shankar Bhimraj Gadai, Mohit, Sanjeevi S, Hamid Nader, Milad Jabbari

Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans Expected Playing 7s

Haryana Steelers (HAR): Jaideep Dahiya (c), Mohit Khaler, Siddharth Desai, Rahul Sethpal, Mohit Nandal, Ashish, Vinay

Telugu Titans (TEL): Pawan Sehrawat (c), Robin Chaudhary, Milad Jabbari, Mohit, Ankit, Prafull Zaware, Ajit Pawar

Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans Match Prediction

Haryana Steelers will start as the clear favourites, as they have a much better squad compared to Telugu Titans. In the absence of Siddhath Desai, Vinay has led the Steelers' raiding unit, while Mohit Nandal and Mohit Khaler have been instrumental in defence.

Telugu Titans, meanwhile, are yet to find their right combination for the season. Pawan Sehrawat has been the standout performer this season but has failed to receive support from his teammates

Prediction: Haryana Steelers to win

Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans Telecast Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda

Poll : Who will win the match? Telugu Titans Haryana Steelers 0 votes