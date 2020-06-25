PKL 8: Sri Lanka want to host Pro Kabaddi League 2020 in October

Sri Lankan Kabaddi president Anura Pathirana expressed the possibility of hosting PKL 8 in Sri Lanka.

He also mentioned that there is a 'good chance' as the authorities have shown interest in the idea.

PKL 8 could move out of India

The Sri Lanka Kabaddi Federation (SLKF) recently expressed their interest to host PKL 8 in the October-November window this year. SLKF President Anura Pathirana spoke on the possibility of hosting the event, which he felt could increase the popularity of Kabaddi in Sri Lanka.

"We discussed with the relevant authorities regarding the possibility of hosting the event in Sri Lanka, and they have expressed their interest at the idea. So, Sri Lanka has a good chance of hosting this prestigious Indian Pro Kabaddi League in October-November," Pathirana said to a Sri Lankan media outlet.

PKL 8 was expected to commence in July, with the auction planned to be held in April this year. However, the tournament has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Can PKL 8 attract as many fans in Sri Lanka?

Ever since its inception in 2014, the Pro Kabaddi League has led to a massive facelift of the game of kabaddi, unearthing some top talents within the country. Many international countries including Sri Lanka have improved at the game over the years, increasingly attracting more attention towards the sport.

In fact, Sri Lanka also made history in the men's Kabaddi event of South Asian Games 2019 by reaching the final for the first time in the event's history. Although they couldn't overcome the experienced Indian team in the summit clash with a loss 51-18, it was a boost for the Sri Lankan Kabaddi team to clinch their maiden silver medal in an international event.

India defeated Sri Lanka 51-18 in the men's Kabaddi final of South Asian Games 2019.

Sri Lankan players such as Ranidu Chamara (UP Yoddha) and Milinda Chaturanga (Jaipur Pink Panthers) have been a part of the Pro Kabaddi League in the earlier editions. Aiming to increase the number of Sri Lankan players in the PKL, Pathirana expressed his positiveness of hosting PKL 8 which could catapult the growth of the sport in the country.