PKL: Patna Pirates defeat Bengal Warriors

Mumbai, Nov 10 (PTI) Patna Pirates proved too strong for Bengal Warriors and romped to a 50-30 win in an enthralling Pro Kabaddi League match here on Saturday.

The Patna team, which was more effective in both raids and defence, inflicted an all-out, their first in the game, to extend their lead to 16-8, with six minutes remaining for the end of the first half at the NSCI complex in Worli.

Such was Patnas dominance that they inflicted three all-outs in the game to come out triumphant.

It was a bad day in office for Bengal Warriors as they slumped to their third defeat in nine games.

For Patna, Deepak Narwal (13 points) emerged hero and was ably supported by 21-year-old captain Pardeep Narwal (11 points) and Jaideep (5 points).

Deepak Narwal attempted 17 raids, in which he bagged 12 raid points, while he had one tackle point to his credit.

Jaideep emerged as the top defender as all his points came as tackle points in seven tackle attempts.

Pardeep was effective from the start as he grabbed five points till the break, including four touch points and a bonus, while Deepak Narwal earned his side six points till half time.

Patna were cruising ahead as they led 22-14 at half time.

After the break, there was no stopping Patna as successful raids from their players continued.

They inflicted a second all-out in six minutes after the second half began to increase their lead to 32-14, and later the third all out to take a firm control of the game.

Bengal inflicted an all-out with two minutes remaining for the game, but it was too little, too late.

With this win, Patna Pirates moved to second place in the Zone B standings with 28 points from 11 games