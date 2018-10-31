Pro Kabaddi 2018, Match 39: Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Fortunegiants Review | 31 October, 2018

Puneri Paltan was back in action after two consecutive losses in their last two home games and was looking to register their first win against an astute Gujarat Fortunegiants team.

Gujarat, on the other hand, wanted to continue their good run of form with a strong display against the Zone A table toppers.

Starting 7:

Puneri Paltan – Nitin Tomar, Ravi Kumar, Rinku Narwal, Sandeep Narwal, Monu, Akshay Jadhav, More GB

Gujarat Fortunegiants – Sachin, Mahendra Rajput, Ruturaj Koravi, Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sachin Vitthala, Ajay Kumar

Substitutes used:

Parvesh and Amit Kumar from Puneri Paltan. K. Prapanjan and Rohit Gulia from Gujarat Fortunegiants.

Toss:

Puneri Paltan won the toss and selected the Choice of court.

Nitin Tomar in action. [Picture Courtesy: ProKabaddi.com]

Patliputra Indoor Stadium in Patna was all set for this Zone A clash and it was Sachin who drew first blood by making a successful raid. More GB levelled things up for Puneri Paltan.

Both teams were relying on their defences and it was set for a tactical showdown with the match level at 5-5 in the sixth minute.

Puneri Paltan defence stepped up to send Ajay Kumar and Mahendra Rajput packing to the bench to take a two-point lead. Sachin, on the other hand, scored two points from his next raid and Gujarat surged ahead on the scoreboard.

With Sachin continuing his ominous form, Gujarat inflicted the first all-out of the match on Puneri Paltan with six minutes remaining in the first half and increased their lead to six points.

Puneri Paltan responded aggressively by once again sending Ajay Kumar and Mahendra Rajput to the bench. The teams settled with a score of 12-16 on the stroke of halftime.

Sachin and substitute K. Prapanjan showcased incredible raiding on the mat tonight. Puneri Paltan super tackled Mahendra Rajput from Gujarat Fortunegiants, trying to make up for the scores. Both teams were clearly relying on defence.

Ruturaj trying to tackle a Puneri raider. [Picture Courtesy: ProKabaddi.com]

In another desperate attempt to waive off the score difference between Puneri Paltan and Gujarat Fortunegiants, Ravi Kumar did a successful Super tackle on Sachin.

Puneri Paltan finally made a comeback with a two-point difference in the score. Meanwhile, Sandeep Narwal got the second green card from the umpire.

With three minutes to go in the game, Mahendra Rajput did a super raid, bridging the difference to five points. Puneri Paltan then tackled Rohit Gulia but in the last minute of the match, while Sachin scored a Super-10, he also inflicted a second all-out for Pune.

Lack of coordination and game sense cost Puneri Paltan the solitary point that would’ve received by keeping the score difference down to seven.

It would’ve been very frustrating for Paltan supporters to see their team surrendering an all-out on the last minute of the match and handing the advantage to Gujarat Fortunegiants.

Gujarat has made a habit to outclass and out-manoeuvre Puneri Paltan and it was just another day at the office for coach Manpreet Singh with his side winning 27-37.

Players in action. [Picture Courtesy: ProKabaddi.com]

Puneri Paltan suffered their third consecutive loss and today looked direction-less in the absence of their regular Captain, Girish Ernak.

Nitin Tomar and Ravi Kumar added some respectability to the score. Once appearing to be a solid unit containing a plethora of utility players appear to be average at the moment.

It’s probably time for Puneri Paltan's ponder over some bold decisions and rethink their strategies.

Gujarat Fortunegiants appeared to be in control of the match throughout the 40 minutes and registered one of their convincing wins. Sachin completed another Super 10 and was ably supported by Mahinder Rajput in raiding.

Consistent defensive contribution from Ruturaj Koravi, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sachin Vittala, and their captain, Sunil Kumar kept the Maharashtrian side at bay.

The Gujarat outfit would be looking to maintain the same momentum when they clash against Anup Kumar’s Jaipur Pink Panthers in their next Zone A clash on November 02 at Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex, Greater Noida.

