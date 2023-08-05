Pro Kabaddi 2023: 3 players U Mumba might retain ahead of PKL 10

As the anticipation for Pro Kabaddi 2023 builds up, teams are gearing up for the highly-awaited auction scheduled to take place on September 8 and 9 in Mumbai. Before that, there is another crucial task at hand – announcing the player retentions.

Among the franchises preparing for this significant decision is U Mumba, a team with a legacy of consistent performances and a focus on nurturing young talent.

U Mumba, known for its impressive track record, has been a force to be reckoned with in the PKL. In recent times, the team has honed its approach by investing in young talent and building a squad for the future.

While they faced challenges in the last season and finished ninth, U Mumba is determined to bounce back stronger in PKL 10. Their key objective is to construct a formidable squad around their core players to establish their dominance once again.

Now, we will take a closer look at the three players U Mumba might consider retaining for PKL 10. These players are expected to play a pivotal role in the team's pursuit of success, and their retention could be a strategic move towards building a competitive roster.

Let's explore the potential retentions and delve into why these players hold immense value for U Mumba's future aspirations.

#3 Rinku HC (Category A)

Rinku HC proved to be the backbone of U Mumba's defensive unit, leaving a lasting impact with his memorable tackles in PKL 9. As one of the best right corners in the league, he showcased his defensive brilliance throughout the season.

In 19 matches, Rinku executed an impressive seven super tackles and achieved three High 5s, displaying his consistency and ability to thwart raiders effectively. With a total of 59 tackle points at an average of 3.11 successful tackles per match and a tackle success rate of 57 percent, he remains a force to be reckoned with in the defense.

U Mumba can expect Rinku HC to shine again in PKL 10, as his skill and determination make him a valuable asset to the team's defensive stronghold.

#2 Surinder Singh (Category B)

Surinder Singh, the inspirational captain of U Mumba, had been a driving force for the team last season. Despite facing initial criticism, Surinder effectively channelled his aggressive approach, emerging as a lethal force at the Right Cover position in defense.

In PKL 9, Surinder played 12 matches, executing three super tackles and achieving one High 5. Despite missing a few matches due to injury, he made valuable contributions whenever he played.

With a total of 35 tackle points at an average of 2.92 successful tackles per match and a tackle success rate of 48 percent, his impact on the defense was evident.

As U Mumba prepares for PKL 10, retaining Surinder Singh as their captain would be a prudent decision, as his experience and aggressive gameplay make him an influential leader.

#1 Jai Bhagwan (Category C)

Jai Bhagwan, a young and promising raider for U Mumba, has shown glimpses of his immense talent in the last season. While he played a supporting role in PKL 9, Jai Bhagwan's potential is evident, and with proper nurturing, he has the capability to become a standout performer for the team.

While he had 75 raid points in 19 games, proper guidance could lead to significant improvements. Despite being relatively new to the league, he has already displayed versatility by contributing to the defense at times, showcasing his potential to be a valuable asset to the team.

U Mumba can look forward to harnessing Jai Bhagwan's capabilities and providing him with opportunities to shine in PKL 10, as he holds the potential to be a game-changer for the team.