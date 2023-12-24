Pro Kabaddi 2023, Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans: Who will win today’s PKL Match 39, and telecast details

Bengaluru Bulls lock horns with the Telugu Titans in the 39th game of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 at the SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, December 24.

Bengaluru Bulls had a disappointing end to the Pune leg, losing 43-18 to Puneri Paltan in their previous outing.

It was a flop show in both departments, as their star raider Bharat spent most of the game on the bench. Bengaluru are seventh in the points table with 14 points from seven games.

Meanwhile, after going winless in five games, the Titans opened their account with a 37-36 win over the Haryana Steelers in a nail-biter. The Pawan Sehrawat-led side, though, continue to languish in the bottom of the standings with just seven points from six games.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans Match Details

Match: Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans, 39th Match PKL 2023

Date: December 24, 2023; 9:00 pm IST

Venue: SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai

Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans Form Guide in PKL 2023

Bengaluru Bulls (BLR): L W W L L

Telugu Titans (TEL): W L L L L

Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans Player Squads

Bengaluru Bulls (BLR): Bharat, Vikash Kandola, Neeraj Narwal, Monu, Abhishek Singh, Sushil, Banty, Piotr Pamulak, Akshit, Aman, Saurabh Nandal, Yash Hooda, Surjeet Singh, Vishal, Ankit, Parteek, Sunder, Rakshith, Rohit Kumar, Ponparthiban Subramanian, Md. Liton Ali, Arulnanthababu, Aditya Shankar Powar, Sachin Narwal, Ran Singh

Telugu Titans (TEL): Pawan Sehrawat, Rajnish, Robin Chaudhary, Prafull Zaware, Omkar Patil, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sandeep Dhull, Gaurav Dahiya, Ankit, Mohit Narwal, Nitin, Ajit Pawar, Omkar R. More, Shankar Bhimraj Gadai, Mohit, Sanjeevi S, Hamid Nader, Milad Jabbari

Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans Expected Playing 7s

Bengaluru Bulls (BLR): Saurabh Nandal (c), Aman, Surjeet Singh, Bharat, Vikash Kandola, Rohit Kumar, Neeraj Narwal

Telugu Titans (TEL): Pawan Sehrawat (c), Rajnish, Omkar R, Mohit, Sandeep Dhull, Prafull Zaware, Ajit Pawar

Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans Match Prediction

Despite a big loss in their previous game, the Bengaluru Bulls have performed consistently this season and will start as the slight favourites. They will hope for a strong comeback from their star raider, Bharat, here.

Telugu Titans, meanwhile, have found their right combination. Ajit Pawar and Sandeep Dhull single-handedly destroyed the Haryana Steelers raiders with an impressive high five.

Prediction: Bengaluru Bulls to win

Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans Telecast Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda

