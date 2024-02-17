Pro Kabaddi 2023, Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba: Who will win today’s PKL Match 124, and telecast details

Haryana Steelers square off with U Mumba in the 124th game of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 at the Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium, Panchkula on Saturday, February 17.

The Steelers beat Patna Pirates (39-32) to become the sixth team to qualify for the playoffs. Siddharth Desai stood out in raiding with 12 raid points. Rahul Sethpal was the star defender with eight tackle points, followed by Jaideep Dahiya and Mohit Khaler with six tackle points apiece.

Meanwhile, U Mumba are coming off a disappointing 44-23 defeat to Patna Pirates. Amirmohammad Zafardanesh was their star raider with 12 points, while Gokulakannan M secured three tackle points. They are tenth in the PKL10 points table with six wins in 20 games.

Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba Match Details

Match: Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba, Match 124, PKL 2023

Date: February 17, 2024; 08:00 pm IST

Venue: Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium, Panchkula

Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba Form Guide in PKL 2023

Haryana Steelers (HAR): W W W W L

U Mumba (MUM): L L L L L

Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba Player Squads

Haryana Steelers (HAR): K Prapanjan, Vinay, Jaideep, Mohit Khaler, Rahul Sethpal, Himanshu Chaudhary, Siddharth Desai, Chandran Ranjit, Hasan Balbool, Naveen, Monu, Harsh, Sunny, Ghanshyam Magar, Ravindra Chauhan, Ashish, Mohit Nandal

U Mumba (MUM): Surinder Singh, Rinku, Mahendra Singh, Guman Singh, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Heidarali Ekrami, Jai Bhagwan, Pranay Vinay Rane, Rupesh, Sachin, Girish Maruti Ernak, Shivam, Shivansh Thakur, Alireza Mirzaeian, Rohit Yadav, Visvanath V, Saurav Parthe, Kunal

Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba Expected Playing 7s

Haryana Steelers (HAR): Jaideep Dahiya (C), Rahul Sethpal, Mohit Nandal, Mohit Khaler, Vinay, Shivam Pathare, Siddharth Desai

U Mumba (MUM): Surinder Singh (C), Gokulakannan M, Jai Bhagwan, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Santhapanaselvam, Sombir, Mahender Singh

Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba Match Prediction

U Mumba have dominated the Steelers in head-to-head games, winning seven of 14 games, while two have ended in a tie, including one this season. However, considering their recent performances, the Steelers have an edge.

Prediction: Haryana Steelers to win

Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba Telecast Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda