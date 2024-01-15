Pro Kabaddi 2023, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba: Who will win today’s PKL Match 74, and telecast details

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba is the 74th game of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur on Monday.

It's time for rewinding the clock to the first PKL game, as the teams who graced the maiden game and final of the league will meet in the 1001st game of the competition. Jaipur-Mumba is one of the greatest rivalries in league history.

Coming to the game, the Panthers did something that almost every team was dreaming of - they beat Puneri Paltan in their previous game. Arjun Deshwal shone with 16 points, while the other players chipped in with valuable contributions. They are second with eight wins in 12 games. A win see them climb to the top.

Meanwhile, Mumba will eye revenge against the Panthers on their turf after losing to them when they met last time in Mumbai. They were having a great five-game winning run but lost two consecutive home game.

A comeback draw in their previous fixture against Haryana Steelers will be a big boost for them before they take on Jaipur away.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba Match Details

Match: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba, Match 74, PKL 2023

Date: January 15, 2024; 09.00 pm IST

Venue: SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba Form Guide in PKL 2023

Jaipur Pink Panthers (JAI): W W W W T

U Mumba (MUM): T L L W W

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba Player Squads

Jaipur Pink Panthers (JAI): Navneet, Rahul Chaudhari, Ajith V Kumar, Arjun Deshwal, Amir Hossein Mohammadmaleki, Devank, Bhavani Rajput, Abhimanyu Raghuvanshi, Shashank B, Abhijeet Malik, Lucky Sharma, Sunil Kumar, Sahul Kumar, Ankush, Abhishek KS, Ashish, Reza Mirbagheri, Lavish, Sumit, Ashish

U Mumba (MUM): Jai Bhagwan, Guman Singh, Pranav Vinay Rane, Rupesh, Sachin, Shivam, Heidarali Ekrami, Saurav Parthe, Rohit Yadav, Alireza Mirzaeian, Kunal, Surinder Singh, Rinku, Shivansh Thakur, Girish Maruti Ernak, Mahender Singh, Sombir, Mukilan Shanmugam, Gokulakannan M., Bittu, Visvanath V., Amir Mohammad Zafardanesh

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba Expected Playing 7s

Jaipur Pink Panthers (JAI): Arjun Deshwal, Sunil Kumar(C), Reza Mirbagheri, Shubham Shelke, Abhishek KS, Sahul Kumar, Ankush

U Mumba (MUM): Surinder Singh (C), Rinku, Mahender Singh, Sombir, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Guman Singh, Alireza Mirzaeian

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba Match Prediction

The Panthers have shown why they are the defending champions, showing complete team performance and utter domination.U Mumba are known to punch above their weight, but beating the Panthers seems a very tough task.

Prediction: Jaipur Pink Panthers to win

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba Telecast Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda