Pro Kabaddi 2023 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 31 after BEN vs HAR PKL 2023 match

Haryana Steelers moved up from seventh to sixth position in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table after a six-point win against the Bengal Warriors. In the game in Mumbai, the Steelers defeated the Warriors by 41-35 to earn five important points.

Thanks to this victory, the Haryana Steelers now have 31 points in their account after 10 matches. The Steelers have recorded six wins and four defeats in the competition so far. They are sixth in the standings.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, the Bengal Warriors retained the ninth spot in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table despite the loss to the Haryana Steelers. The Warriors earned one point because the losing margin was less than eight. They are on 23 points after 10 outings.

Puneri Paltan continue to be at the helm of the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table

Before the clash between the Bengal Warriors and the Haryana Steelers, Mumbai hosted a game featuring tabletoppers Puneri Paltan and 11th-placed Tamil Thalaivas. While fans expected a lopsided clash, the Thalaivas gave Paltan a run for their money and did not go down without a fight. Eventually, Paltan won by 29-26.

The victory helped Puneri Paltan's points tally cross the 45-mark. Paltan now have 46 points from 10 matches in the season. The Thalaivas added a point to their tally because of the three-point losing margin. They remain 11th in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table with 14 points from 10 games.

Expand Tweet

Two more PKL games will take place in Mumbai tomorrow. Home team U Mumba will be in action against Dabang Delhi KC and three-time champions Patna Pirates will go head-to-head with the Bengaluru Bulls.

U Mumba can replace Dabang Delhi KC in the Top 4 if they win tomorrow, whereas the Patna Pirates have an opportunity to enter the Top 6 by defeating the Bengaluru Bulls tomorrow evening.