Pro Kabaddi 2023 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 37 after DEL vs PAT PKL 2023 match

Patna Pirates played out a thrilling draw against Dabang Delhi KC in PKL 10 on Sunday (January 14).

Both Patna and Delhi earned three points each in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table through this draw. Courtesy of the three points, the Pirates have moved up from ninth to eighth position in the standings. They now have 32 points from 12 matches.

On the other hand, Dabang Delhi KC continue to be in the third position of the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table. The Delhi-based franchise have 43 points from 12 matches in PKL 10.

Before the match between Dabang Delhi KC and Patna Pirates, fans witnessed another close encounter last evening, where the Haryana Steelers defeated the Tamil Thalaivas, 36-31.

Haryana Steelers have moved up from sixth to fifth position in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table thanks to their win against the Tamil Thalaivas. Their tally stands at 39 points from 12 matches. The Thalaivas are 11th, having earned 20 points from 12 games.

Jaipur Pink Panthers can become the number 1 team in Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table tonight

Defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers have an opportunity to become the new tabletoppers of PKL 10. If they defeat U Mumba in tonight's match, the Pink Panthers will move up from second to first position, pushing Puneri Paltan down to the second spot.

U Mumba dropped from fifth to sixth position last night because of Haryana Steelers' win. The Mumbai-based franchise can jump to the fourth position if they win tonight's game against the Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Former champions Bengal Warriors will also be in action tonight. The seventh-placed Warriors will lock horns with the ninth-placed Bengaluru Bulls in the first match of the night. The winner of this match will go up to the sixth position in the standings. It will be interesting to see which team enters the Top 6.