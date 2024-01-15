Pro Kabaddi 2023 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 38 after JAI vs MUM PKL 2023 match

Jaipur Pink Panthers have become the new number one team in Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table after a close win against U Mumba on Monday (January 15). The defending champions edged the Mumbai-based franchise by 31-29 in an exciting clash at the Sawai Man Singh Indoor Stadium.

The victory helped Jaipur Pink Panthers take their tally to 53 points from 13 matches. They have registered nine wins, two ties and two defeats in the season so far. U Mumba earned one point from this game. They have dropped down to the seventh position after the reversal, with a total of 36 points.

Before the Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba match, fans witnessed another close contest where the Bengal Warriors defeated the Bengaluru Bulls by 35-29. Captain Maninder Singh starred in Bengal's win by scoring nine raid points.

The victory took the Bengal Warriors to the sixth position in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table. They now have 38 points in their account after 13 matches. Bengaluru Bulls added one point to their tally. They continue to remain ninth with 32 points from 13 games.

Patna Pirates can attain the 7th position in Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table tomorrow

Only a solitary match is scheduled to take place in PKL 2023 tomorrow evening. Three-time champions Patna Pirates will lock horns with Sagar Rathee's Tamil Thalaivas. A win can help Patna move up from eighth to seventh position in the standings. They can push U Mumba down to number eight.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Thalaivas are in a virtual do-or-die situation now. Their tally stands at 20 points from 12 matches, with their position in the standings being 11th. With only 10 games remaining in the league round, the Chennai-based franchise will have to virtually win all their remaining matches and finish in the Top 6.