Pro Kabaddi 2023 Points Table: Updated standings on Day 50 after DEL vs UP PKL 2023 match

Dabang Delhi KC strengthened their grip over the third position in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table by recording a 36-27 win against Pardeep Narwal's UP Yoddhas on Saturday (January 27). The season eight champions now have 59 points in their account after 16 matches.

Delhi have six more matches remaining in the league stage of the competition. If Ashu Malik and Co. win at least three of their remaining six fixtures, they should make it to the playoffs. With Delhi's home leg coming soon, the season eight champions will be the favorites to qualify for the next round.

Meanwhile, the UP Yoddhas have almost been eliminated from the race for the PKL 10 playoffs. The Pardeep Narwal-led outfit have suffered its 12th defeat of the season. They continue to hold the 11th position in the points table, with their tally reading 23 points from 16 matches.

Even if the Yoddhas win their remaining fixtures in the league round, they will reach a maximum of 53 points, which may not be sufficient to take them to the playoffs.

Puneri Paltan became the number 1 team in Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table tonight

Prior to the clash between UP Yoddhas and Dabang Delhi KC, PKL fans witnessed a game between Patna Pirates and Puneri Paltan. The match ended in a 32-32 draw, with both franchises earning three points each. Pune have attained the first position in the Pro Kabaddi 2023 points table thanks to those three points.

The season nine finalists have 63 points to their name after 15 matches. Defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers also have 63 points, but they have slipped to the second position because Pune's score difference (+166) is much better than theirs (+71).

On the other side, Patna Pirates have moved up from sixth to fifth position. They have 45 points to their name after 16 matches in the league stage.