Pro Kabaddi 2023, Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates: Who will win today’s PKL Match 42, and telecast details

Puneri Paltan and Patna Pirates square off in the 42nd game of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 at SDAT Multi-purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai, on Tuesday at 8 pm IST.

Puneri Paltan are the table toppers of PKL 10, winning five of six games. They beat Bengaluru Bulls 43-18 in their previous game. Mohammadreza Shadloui was their star defender with six tackle points, while Mohit Goyat earned eight points, including one successful tackle point.

Meanwhile, the Pirates hammered Tamil Thalaivas 46-33 in their previous game. M Sudhakar excelled in the raiding department with 11 raid points followed by Sachin Tanwar with seven. Krishan Dhull claimed his maiden High 5, while Manish and Ankit executed three successful tackles.

Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates Match Details

Match: Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates, 42nd Match PKL 2023

Date: December 26, 2023; 08.00 pm IST

Venue: SDAT Multi-purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai

Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates Form Guide in PKL 2023

Puneri Paltan (PUN): W W W L W

Patna Pirates (PAT): W L L L W

Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates Player Squads

Puneri Paltan (PUN): Abhinesh Nadarajan, Gaurav Khatri, Sanket Sawant, Pankaj Mohite, Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Akash Shinde, Badal Singh, Aditya Shinde, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyanneh, Vahid Rezaeimehr, Ahmed Mustafa Enamdar, Ishwar, Hardeep

Patna Pirates (PAT): Sachin Tanwar, Neeraj Kumar (C), Sajin Chandrasekar, Krishan, Ankit, Manish, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Naveen Sharma, Ranjit Venkatramana Naik, Anuj Kumar, Manjeet, Zheng-Wei Chen, Daniel Odhiambo, Rohit, Deepak Kumar, Sanjay, Mahendra Choudhary, Sandeep Kumar, Rakesh Narwal

Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates Expected Playing 7s

Puneri Paltan (PUN): Aslam Inamdar (C), Mohit Goyat, Pankaj Mohite, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Gaurav Khatri, Sanket Sawant, Abinesh Nadarajan

Patna Pirates (BLR): Sachin Tanwar, Neeraj Kumar (C), Manish, M Sudhakar, Sandeep Kumar, Krishan, Ankit

Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates Match Prediction

Puneri Paltan and Patna Pirates have met 19 times, with Paltan winning thrice and losing 13, while three games have been drawn.

The Paltan lead the rankings, while Pirates are eighth. Despite both teams securing recent wins, the Paltan have been more successful this season and should win this one.

Prediction: Puneri Paltan to win

Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates Telecast Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda