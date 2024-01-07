Pro Kabaddi 2023, Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas: Who will win today’s PKL Match 60, and telecast details

Puneri Paltan go face-to-face against the Tamil Thalaivas in the 60th game of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 at the DOME by NSCI in Mumbai on Sunday, January 7.

The Paltan has been the most consistent team in the tournament and are set to finish as the table-toppers following an impressive group-stage run.

Following a 40-31 win over the UP Yoddhas, the Aslam Inamdar-led side is atop the points table with 41 points, with eight wins in nine games. The Thalaivas, meanwhile, are having a season to forget, as they have lost six consecutive games, including a close 38-37 loss against the Bengaluru Bulls in their previous outing.

With two wins and seven losses, the Thalaivas are languishing in the bottom half of the points table alongside the Telugu Titans, with 13 points from nine games.

Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas Match Details

Match: Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas, 60th Match PKL 2023

Date: January 7, 2023; 8:00 pm IST

Venue: DOME by NSCI, Mumbai

Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas Form Guide in PKL 2023

Puneri Paltan (PUN): W W W W W

Tamil Thalaivas (TAM): L L L L L

Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas Player Squads

Puneri Paltan (PUN): Mohit Goyat, Akash Shinde, Pankaj Mohite, Aditya Shinde, Nitin R, Sanket Sawant, Abinesh Nadarajan, Badal Singh, Gaurav Khatri, Vaibhav Kamble, Dadaso Pujari, Tushar Dattatray Adhavade, Ishwar, Hardeep, Vahid RezaEimehr, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyanneh, Ahmed Enamdar, Aslam Inamdar

Tamil Thalaivas (TAM): Ajinkya Pawar, Himanshu Narwal, Narendra Kandola, Himanshu Singh, K. Selvamani, Vishal Chahal, Nitin Singh, Jatin Fogat, M. Lakshman, Sathish Kannan, Sagar Rathi, Himanshu Yadav, M. Abhishek, Sahil Gulia, Mohit Jakhar, Ashish Malik, Amirhossein Bastami, Nitesh Kumar, Ronak Kharb, Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi, Ritik

Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas Expected Playing 7s

Puneri Paltan (PUN): Aslam Inamdar (c), Pankaj Mohite, Gaurav Khatri, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Mohit Goyat, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh

Tamil Thalaivas (TAM): Sagar (c), Narender Hoshiyar, Himanshu Singh, M. Abishek, Himanshu, Sahil Gulia, Ajinkya Pawar

Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas Match Prediction

The Paltan have been the most dominant team this season, and they will start the game as the clear favourites once again.

Aslam Inamdar continued his impressive run against the UP Yoddhas, with eight raid points and three tackle points. He received commendable support from Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, who picked up two raids and five defence points.

The Thalaivas, meanwhile, look clueless, as they have failed to impress in both departments. Narender Hoshiyar made a strong comeback and picked up 12 points against the Bulls, but it was in vain, as they lost narrowly.

Prediction: The Paltan to win

Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas Telecast Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda

Poll : Who will win the match? Tamil Thalaivas Puneri Paltan 0 votes