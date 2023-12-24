Pro Kabaddi 2023, Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers: Who will win today’s PKL Match 41 and telecast details

Tamil Thalaivas face the Haryana Steelers in the 41st game of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 at the SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Monday, December 25.

The Thalaivas are having a tough time at home, as they have lost both their games, including a 25-24 loss against defending champions, the Jaipur Pink Panthers, in their previous game.

With two wins and four losses from six games, the home team is 11th in the points table with 11 points. After going undefeated in four games, the Haryana Steeles lost 37-36 against the bottom-placed Telugu Titans in their previous outing.

The Haryana-based franchise will be eyeing a top spot in the points table once again. They are sixth with 21 points, having won four of their six games.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers Match Details

Match: Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers, 41st Match PKL 2023

Date: Dec. 25, 2023, 9:00 pm IST

Venue: SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai

Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers Form Guide in PKL 2023

Tamil Thalaivas (TAM): L L L W L

Haryana Steelers (HAR): L W W W W

Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers Player Squads

Tamil Thalaivas (TAM): Ajinkya Pawar, Himanshu Narwal, Narendra Kandola, Himanshu Singh, K. Selvamani, Vishal Chahal, Nitin Singh, Jatin Fogat, M. Lakshman, Sathish Kannan, Sagar Rathi, Himanshu Yadav, M. Abhishek, Sahil Gulia, Mohit Jakhar, Ashish Malik, Amirhossein Bastami, Nitesh Kumar, Ronak Kharb, Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi, Ritik

Haryana Steelers (HAR): Siddharth Desai, Chandran Ranjit, K Prapanjan, Vinay, Ghanshyam Magar, Vishal Tate, Shivam Patare, Jayasoorya NS, Hasan Balbool, Rahul Sethpal, Jaideep Dahiya, Hardeep, Himanshu Chaudhary, Ravindra Chauhan, Monu Hooda, Naveen Kundu, Mohit Nandal, Harsh, Sunny Sehrawat, Ashish, Mohit

Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers Expected Playing 7s

Tamil Thalaivas (TAM): Sahil Gulia (c), Himanshu Narwal, Himanshu, M. Abishek, Aashish, Ajinkya Pawar, Amirhossein Bastami

Haryana Steelers (HAR): Jaideep Dahiya (c), Mohit Khaler, Shivam Patare, Rahul Sethpal, Mohit Nandal, Ashish, Vinay

Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers Match Prediction

The Thalaivas played with a different combination in their previous game against the defending champions, but it didn't bring any good results. Himanshu Narwal was the only positive, scoring eight raid points.

Shivam Patare led the raiding department, as he single-handedly destroyed the Telugu Titans with 12 raid points The team will hope for a similar performance from their star raiders, Shivam and Vinay.

Prediction: Haryana Steelers to win

Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers Telecast Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda

